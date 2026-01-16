Mike Tomlin Predicted to Take Over Eagles From Nick Sirianni as Steelers Exit Brings Multiple Job Offers

After spending 19 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin stepped down as the team’s head coach. Almost immediately, the conversation shifted from why he left to what comes next. For now, at least, there’s one clear answer: Tomlin has reportedly made it known that he does not plan to coach during the 2026 season. But that hasn’t stopped speculation. First Things First co-host Nick Wright floated a specific landing spot if Tomlin decides to return in 2027

“If I had to bet on the next job for Mike Tomlin, my bet would be the Philadelphia Eagles a year from now,” Wright said on his What’s Wright Podcast. “I think that is a job that will come open in the next few years. That’s a great job…My money would be that Mike Tomlin is going to be the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in a year.”

The timing of Wright’s prediction wasn’t random. It surfaced just days after Pittsburgh’s 30–6 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. A defeat that extended the Steelers’ postseason win drought and ultimately marked the end of Tomlin’s tenure. Pittsburgh will now search for just its fourth head coach since 1969.

As for Tomlin, reports suggest he’s already drawn interest for multiple roles, including other NFL head-coaching opportunities. Still, Steelers owner Art Rooney II confirmed that Tomlin does not intend to coach in 2026. That’s where Wright’s long-term view comes into play. He believes Tomlin could eventually replace Nick Sirianni, who has led the Philadelphia Eagles since 2021.

On paper, that idea feels counterintuitive. Sirianni has guided the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one last season. Even in 2025, Philadelphia finished 11–6 and returned to the playoffs. The organization also rewarded him with a multi-year contract extension in May 2025. But history suggests success alone doesn’t guarantee job security in Philadelphia.

The Eagles were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, and the offense showed visible cracks. Outside of Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 106 yards on 26 carries, the unit struggled, managing just 19 points in a 23–19 loss. There’s also precedent. Philadelphia previously moved on from Doug Pederson, despite him delivering the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2017. After a disappointing 2020 season, the Eagles reset and hired Sirianni.

None of this means Sirianni is on the hot seat, at least not yet. But if the Eagles stumble again in 2026, the conversation could change quickly. And that’s why Tomlin’s name continues to hover around league circles. Whether as a future head coach or even in a media role, one thing is clear: stepping away from Pittsburgh hasn’t cooled the demand for Mike Tomlin. It’s only reshaped the timeline.

What’s next for Mike Tomlin amid multiple job choices

Mike Tomlin stepping down as the Steelers’ head coach and choosing to take a break may have come at the right time for everyone involved. After all, the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and frustration around the fanbase had been steadily building. At the same time, Tomlin is only 53, which makes it hard to beelieve he’ll stay away from football entirely for too long.

Still, despite reports that multiple teams reached out with head-coaching interest after his departure, Tomlin has made it clear he does not plan to coach in 2026. That naturally shifts the conversation to what comes next. And for now, a move into broadcasting appears more realistic than a return to the sidelines. ESPN insider Adam Schefter was among the first to float that idea, noting that Tomlin could take a year off and transition into television as an analyst.

With networks like Amazon Prime, CBS, NBC, and FOX all potentially in play, one landing spot has begun to stand out. According to The Athletic, FOX is viewed as a particularly strong fit. The report noted that FOX has yet to fill the spot vacated by Jimmy Johnson following his retirement from the network’s NFL studio show.

Fox NFL Sunday, which features Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski, traditionally holds a high bar for its panel: Typically, Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers. Whether Tomlin ultimately meets that designation is a debate for another time. But if he chooses broadcasting over coaching, at least in the short term, FOX appears to be a natural landing spot. And until Tomlin decides his next move, the idea of him trading the sideline for the studio remains very much in play.