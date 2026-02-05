Mike Tomlin Returns to Steelers Stadium Immediately After Retirement as Wife Kiya Announces Career Update

After stepping down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin’s role in 2026 remains uncertain. The former NFL head coach has no plans to return to the sidelines next season. And while there have been reports linking him to a potential broadcasting role, nothing has been finalized. Still, Tomlin is set to return to the very place where he led the Steelers for nearly two decades: Acrisure Stadium.

Only this time, Tomlin will be in a very different capacity. The Ireland Funds, a global philanthropic organization, recently announced the schedule and honorees for the upcoming Pittsburgh Gala. According to the organization’s Instagram post, the Gala, marking its 50th anniversary, will honor three prominent figures. It’ll include Tomlin and his wife, Kiya Tomlin, along with Pittsburgh native and actor Michael Keaton. Kiya Tomlin shared the news by reposting the announcement on her Instagram story.

Per the announcement, the Pittsburgh Gala will take place on Thursday, March 15, at the UPMC Club inside Acrisure Stadium. Keaton will receive the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador’s Award. Mike and Kiya Tomlin, meanwhile, will be honored with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award. Tomlin now joins the former Steelers’ head coach, Bill Cowher, who was honored in the pandemic-shifted 2021 event.

The Ireland Funds, celebrating their 50th year, were founded in 1976 by the late Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who later served as ambassador to Ireland under Barack Obama, along with Pittsburgh businessman Anthony J.F. O’Reilly. The organization raises money for programs across Ireland that focus on peacebuilding, community development, arts and culture, and education.

Local chapter galas, including the Pittsburgh Gala, serve as major fundraising and networking events, combining a black-tie dinner experience with auctions and award presentations. And now, with the gala set for March 15, Tomlin will return to Acrisure Stadium for the first time since stepping down as head coach. A moment his wife, Kiya, has openly referred to as retirement.

Kiya Tomlin addressed Mike Tomlin’s retirement

Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach after serving for 19 seasons. And while speculation has continued around what his next role might be in 2026, his wife, Kiya, added another layer to the conversation surrounding his future. Taking to Instagram a few weeks ago, Kiya shared a message tied to her clothing brand following Tomlin’s decision to step away from coaching. Notably, she described the move as a retirement rather than a resignation.

“The response to the Coach T Collection following Mike’s retirement has been overwhelming — in the best way. Thank you for the incredible support,” she captioned.

For now, there’s still no official confirmation on whether Tomlin has truly closed the book on coaching. But with his next move unclear, Kiya’s wording has only fueled the belief that stepping away from the sidelines, at least for the time being, is very much on the table. After all, reports suggested multiple teams reached out to him about head coaching opportunities following his departure. Tomlin, however, declined those discussions, signaling a desire to stay away from coaching this year.

That said, even if a return to the sidelines isn’t imminent, Tomlin hasn’t faded from the spotlight. The former head coach has reportedly been linked to several media roles, with FOX emerging as one of the leading possibilities. Still, no decision has been announced. Whether Tomlin eventually returns as a head coach or transitions into broadcasting remains, for now, an open question.