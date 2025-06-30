Mike Tomlin to Sign Falcons Reject as Steelers Make TJ Watt Trade Decision – Report

There was optimism that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers would head into the 2025 season with one of the league’s most formidable defenses, especially after the way things unraveled once TJ Watt went down last year. This offseason, they’ve made clear they weren’t content to run it back. First, they signed Darius Slay fresh off a Super Bowl-winning run. And now, they’ve doubled down by adding Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Seems great? Absolutely. The weakness was clear in 2024.

The Steelers’ secondary consistently struggled. Joey Porter Jr. finished his second season with a 55.0 PFF overall grade. Beanie Bishop Jr. showed flashes of big-play ability but cratered in consistency, including a 47.6 coverage grade in the Week 11 loss to Baltimore. Donte Jackson allowed 15.6 yards per reception on average. So yeah, the addition of Ramsey and Slay is a massive upgrade. But there’s a wrinkle. The Steelers brought in top-tier corner Ramsey, no questions.

But they traded five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. And that means only one thing: Tomlin and his crew don’t have a starter to pair with DeShon Elliott. Long story short: the roster now lacks a proven safety. The Trade market is still open for the Steelers, but the odds favor the Steelers signing a free agent to address their need. That’s where the Steelers’ insider Chris Carter comes in.

Carter’s prediction? The Steelers are going to sign a free agent for the safety position. And the top contender is Justin Simmons. “What if the Steelers have another move coming for the safety?” Carter addressed the situation on Monday on the Post-Gazette Sports. “What if they go get somebody who’s available right now?… Justin Simmons is the big name, I think, out there right now.”

The Steelers will undoubtedly look for a free safety, whether through a trade or via free agent signing, after losing Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins. There are a bunch of unemployed safeties out there, like Marcus Williams or Jordan Whitehead. But count Justin Simmons as first in line. Why? Well, the 31-year-old former Pro Bowler with the Broncos is currently a free agent after his brief stint with the Falcons.

Plus, Simmons is a strong tackler and will complement Elliott at the safety position in assessing the offensive plays. He may have lost his top-tier footspeed, no doubt. And yes, He didn’t quite live up to the hype in the last season (just 62 tackles), but still, the veteran safety has the pedigree to fill up the starting role for the Steelers at the safety position. He’s a good option for the Steelers—if not the very best. Will Mike Tomlin sign him? Won’t he? That we shall see.

Pittsburgh took its precious time to trade for Ramsey. It’s likely for them to replicate the same to find a free safety. Amidst these trades and departures, one veteran is still stuck in limbo. A contract extension limbo.

How does Mike Tomlin’s trading for Jalen Ramsey affect TJ Watt’s deal?

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ front office first addressed the quarterback position by signing Aaron Rodgers. Then they bolstered the secondary with the additions of Slay and Ramsey. But when it comes to TJ Watt’s contract extension? Silence. Watt skipped the OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, risking a fine worth over $105K. But this front office is still adhering to stretching Watt’s contract extension.

And now that the Steelers have traded for Ramsey, what kind of message does this move send to Watt’s camp? According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who pointed out right after Ramsey’s trade that “multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers’ standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team’s most recent minicamp.” Schefter reported that the Steelers haven’t shown any willingness to sign TJ watt on a contract extension.

via Imago October 28, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ WATT 90 smiles at his wife in the stands before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hookstown USA – ZUMAg257 20241028_zsp_g257_044 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

To make matters worse, Watt is unhappy with his contractual situation. And amidst this chaos, the outside noise is buzzing that the teams’ interest in Watt is likely to increase after Ramsey’s trade. Understandable. Pittsburgh gave Ramsey money along with the tight end Jonnu Smith. If we zoom in on the offensive side of the ball, DK Metcalf snagged a massive five-year, $150 million extension.

But TJ? Still no update. Plus, the way edge-rush market has shifted this year, TJ is probably eyeing a gigantic contract extension that may equal Myles Garrett’s deal—if not surpass it. And if the Steelers are still unwilling to sign TJ, then safe to say that the team’s interest in TJ is likely to increase. Plain and simple.