Mike Tomlin’s Connection With Pittsburgh Community Questioned After ‘Weird’ Behaviour Following Steelers Exit

When the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their offseason program this week, the franchise, the city, and the fans felt a noticeable absence in the building. Mike Tomlin is no longer the Steelers’ head coach. The fact that Pittsburgh is one of the 10 teams to begin the offseason program early is also tied to the presence of a new coaching staff. But Tomlin?

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He has remained out of sight. No major public appearances, no clarity on his coaching future, and no indication of what he plans to do in 2026. It is a situation that has drawn attention, and Dan Le Batard is among those questioning it.

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“Could you guys have imagined a scenario where I tell you, ‘A guy who has won for 20 straight years — had winning seasons at the top of one of the most majestic franchises to be found anywhere in American sports — quits,” Le Batard said on Wednesday. “Vanishes without an explanation. Never gets a goodbye or a press conference, and we still haven’t heard from him. Does anyone not think that’s weird? A real icon name in the sport says goodbye without ever saying goodbye. Nobody hears anything from him, and just gone.”

From a surface-level perspective, the reaction is understandable. Tomlin led the Steelers for 19 seasons, delivered a Super Bowl, and never recorded a losing season. Yet when the time came to step away, there was no formal press conference and no direct public farewell to the Pittsburgh community. That absence is what Le Batard continues to question.

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“I’m sure Mike Tomlin has a relationship with that community,” he added. “Does he have any responsibility to explain anything to anyone or does he have so much power that he can just vanish quietly and no one has any reaction to it even being weird and I’m not even saying it critically. I’m just looking at it and saying man that’s unusual.”

These comments surfaced a couple of months after Tomlin stepped down, ending a tenure that produced a 193-114-2 regular season record, tying Chuck Noll. Given that resume, the expectation of a more visible exit is not unreasonable. At the same time, it raises a separate question about whether such a gesture is actually required.

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From a structural standpoint, there is no obligation. Coaching contracts do not require public exits, and historically, not every head coach delivers a formal goodbye. Whether Tomlin needed to address the fanbase is more subjective than procedural.

That context becomes more relevant when looking at the closing phase of his tenure. The NFL world still remembers when the Buffalo Bills came to Acrisure Stadium in Week 13, won 26-7, and the home crowd was chanting “Fire Tomlin”. That moment reflected a growing disconnect between results and expectations.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Sep 7, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250907_kdn_cb6_117

Despite maintaining a streak of non-losing seasons, postseason results became a consistent point of criticism. The Steelers have exited in the first round for nine consecutive years, with their last playoff win coming in 2016 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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That trend continued earlier this year when the Houston Texans defeated Pittsburgh 30-6 in the Wild Card round. At that stage, the idea of a transition had already gained traction. Notably, the Steelers are not an organization that frequently changes head coaches, which makes Tomlin’s decision to step down more significant.

In practical terms, the outcome aligns with multiple perspectives. A section of the fanbase had been calling for change, and Tomlin, after nearly two decades, appears to have stepped away on his own terms. In that sense, both sides reached a natural conclusion.

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The remaining variable is his absence from public view. That changed slightly last month when he appeared at The Ireland Funds Dinner Gala, marking his first public comments since stepping down.

“It’s often said that we’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time — like you have to choose. I think our experience here in Pittsburgh, with the great Steelers organization, exemplifies that. We’ve been here for a long and really good time.”

Indeed! Tomlin and his wife, Kiya, spent nearly two decades in Pittsburgh, which reinforces the depth of that connection. Still, unless he returns to coaching or takes on another public role, his limited visibility is likely to continue, even as questions around his quiet exit remain after yet another playoff loss.

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Sports journalist thinks last season’s struggles were not on Mike Tomlin

A lot has changed this offseason for the Steelers, including a head coaching shift with Mike McCarthy now in charge. One thing, however, remains consistent with last year. The Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers. And that waiting game continues to raise questions.

Bomani Jones, for one, is not convinced that Rodgers is the solution. While addressing the situation, he went a step further and revisited the criticism surrounding Mike Tomlin.

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“Aaron Rodgers could never be the answer,” Jones said. “Aaron Rodgers last year wasn’t good enough. There’s no reason to assume he’ll be as good next year as he was last year. That’s just not how things work. So why are we, like, why in the world are you doing this? Why weren’t you the ones to get Malik Willis, or something?

“I just can’t imagine how they got themselves stuck in this place that they’re in. And, by the way, which makes me look at Mike Tomlin, and be like, ‘Okay, maybe it wasn’t on you.'”

From an analytical standpoint, the concern is rooted in projection. Rodgers is set to turn 43 during the 2026 season, and expecting an upward trajectory at that stage is not a standard outcome. So even if the Steelers land him, it does not automatically translate into short-term success.

That context reframes last season’s criticism of Tomlin. While there were legitimate concerns tied to results, the current offseason direction raises a different question. The franchise is still waiting for Rodgers, while the criticism around not focusing on young signal callers persists. If the roster construction and quarterback approach remain uncertain, then the issues may extend beyond coaching, which is exactly the point Jones is making.