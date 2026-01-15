Mike Tomlin’s Wife Announces Major Career Moment After Steelers HC Ends NFL Chapter

Essentials Inside The Story Kiya Tomlin’s rising entrepreneurial success from a gymnast to a successful fashion designer

Back in October 2025, Mike Tomlin’s wife, Kiya Tomlin, shared that she wasn’t always a football fan. Still, she stood beside him throughout a 19-season run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one defined by unmatched regular-season consistency and a postseason drought that stretched nearly a decade. But now, Kiya is stepping into the spotlight for a milestone of her own, as she was recently featured by PEOPLE.

“Honored to be featured by @people,” she shared via her Instagram post. “Grateful to share my journey — building my brand, embracing every chapter, and staying grounded in what matters most. 🤍”

The feature explores Kiya’s personal life, her relationship with Tomlin, and her entrepreneurial journey. The two first met in the 1990s while attending the College of William & Mary, under circumstances that were anything but typical. According to William & Mary Alumni Magazine, they crossed paths in the training room: Kiya rehabbing a gymnastics injury, Mike recovering from football.

They became engaged during the holiday season of Kiya’s senior year and married in May 1996. Together, they have three children: Mayce, Dino, and Harley. But while her family story is well known, it’s Kiya’s business journey that continues to draw attention. Though she had long been interested in design, the spark for her fashion brand came from an unlikely source: Mike’s daily routine.

In a conversation with William & Mary Alumni Magazine, Kiya explained that watching her husband wear the same sweatpants to work inspired her to rethink her own approach to clothing.

“I decided to just make myself a uniform. Something that I could put on every day that I didn’t have to think about. It needed to be practical … I came up with the Signature Dress.”

That idea grew quickly. Today, her brand boasts more than 30,000 Instagram followers and has expanded into licensed NFL apparel. And now, with her PEOPLE feature, Kiya has added another milestone to her résumé. But as her career gains momentum, Tomlin, on the other hand, has just closed a significant chapter in his own career.

Mike Tomlin receives an emotional message from Aaron Rodgers

Mike Tomlin brought Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh with one clear goal: End the Steelers’ almost decade-long postseason drought. Instead, last week’s Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans extended that drought, and quietly closed the book on Tomlin’s 19-season run as head coach. And when Tomlin addressed the team during the season-ending meeting, Rodgers’ reaction said plenty.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” the 42-year-old quarterback said.

The moment came after Tomlin informed the locker room that he was stepping down following the team’s playoff exit. In his statement, the longtime coach struck a reflective tone.

“This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”

The decision itself wasn’t hard to contextualize. Fan frustration had been building since midseason, with chants calling for Tomlin’s dismissal growing louder. But public pressure wasn’t the defining factor. Over 19 years, Tomlin never posted a losing season, won a Super Bowl, captured eight division titles, and reached the playoffs 13 times. His résumé remains one of the most consistent in modern NFL history.

The disconnect, though, came in January. Despite a 193–114–2 regular-season record, Tomlin finished 8–12 in the postseason, and the Steelers failed to win a playoff game for nearly a decade. Their last postseason victory came in 2016, an 18–16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. There were no playoff wins after that.

Now, Pittsburgh will chase its next postseason breakthrough under a new head coach. As for Tomlin, coaching won’t be part of his plans in 2026. Whether he returns to the sideline or resurfaces in a different role in 2027 remains an open question.