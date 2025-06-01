Mike Vrabel & Patriots to Cut Stefon Diggs for Good With $26M Loophole After Boat Video – Report

When Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots in late March, the reaction was somewhat mixed. And we can see why. In his 10 years in the NFL, the fifth round WR from 2015 out of Maryland has comfortably made his name– for his six straight years of receiving at least 1000-yard, sure– but also for being dramatic. But maybe “Diva receivers” that are touted for setting coverages is what the Patriots have missed all these years. And if not that, his competitiveness and team-first mentality along with a decade-long experience in the league can certainly help a young team in New England, especially their second-year QB Drake Maye. But then there’s the painful issue– his right knee ACL tear.

Last year, in his short stint with the Texans where he caught 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, the wideout was all set for yet another 1000-yard year. Until he went down with a right ACL tear in October. Right after, he had a surgery for the same. Now, with the Pats, he took part in some voluntary training in the offseason but has not been seen in their OTAs which he is probably using to nurse his knee. Clearly, he’s planning to use the July training camp as his way to get back to the turf. However, there’s no news out yet that he is physically ready to be the reliable receiver for the second-year QB Drake Maye. And turns out, the delay in bouncing back might hurt him, not the Patriots.

If he doesn’t return to the gridiron, passing a physical test, the chances of the $69 million deal/ 3-year deal (with $26 million in guarantees) turning into a null for Diggs “Is on the table,” as per Scott Zolak, of Patriots Radio Network. Now, imagine if the wideout failed to pass the physical or the Patriots decide to ditch him (because of his plastic bag controversy), the questions will arise: Do the Patriots owe him anything? That’s where it takes a different turn.

If you look into Diggs’ contract clause, chances are, you might not get the answer you’re looking for. However, certain segments of his contract clause confirm that the ball is in Patriots’ court. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio’s research, Paragraph 26 (a) of the contract, Diggs will receive a $12 million signing bonus ($4 million in three parts). He has already received $4 million, with the next $4 million due on October 31, 2025, and the last $4 million due on March 31, 2025. The catch? Here’s the deal:

As per Paragraph 26 (b), “Player’s entitlement to receive the amount set forth in Paragraph (a) immediately above is expressly conditioned upon Player’s passing of a physical examination by Club, as determined exclusively by Club’s physician, confirming his ability to practice and play in accordance with the standards and requirements of his position, as to which Club will rely upon, among other things, Player’s full and complete disclosure of all facts and circumstances material to his health, well-being and performance.” Translation?

If the Patriots’ physician says that Diggs isn’t fit to participate in the team’s practice session and he isn’t fit to play, then the Patriots owe him nothing. Plain and simple. But hold on, there’s more to this complicated contract. That doesn’t mean that the team can cut Diggs for any other reason until he passes the physical. Like ‘We’ve changed our mind’ or ‘that boat video rubbed us the wrong way.’ While HC Mike Vrabel claimed during Wednesday’s OTAs that they are ready to shove that boat incident under the rug for now, he also added:

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, to try to make great decisions… Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” Vrabel said before an optional practice that Diggs did not attend.” But they can use it as bait.

If the Patriots’ physician believes that Stefon Diggs never healed, then they can cut him. Paragraph 27(e) of Diggs’ contract focuses on the “Pre-Existing Condition” of Diggs’ knee. That means if his contract ends because of his pre-existing knee injury, then the Patriots won’t have to pay him $10.6 million in guaranteed money besides the signing bonus. YIKES!

Long story short: Diggs’ contract depends totally on passing the physical, which makes it more important for him. As for the Patriots, they’ve got all the options at the table for the wideout if he fails to pass the physical. After all, the 31-year-old is making headlines, and not for good reasons, ahead of the 2025 season.

Stefon Diggs’ offseason move didn’t turn out well for him

Just a few days ago, Stefon Diggs grabbed the spotlight. But not that he was leading the Patriots’ receiving corps at the team’s OTAs. In fact, the guy didn’t even show up at the OTAs and was busy spending his time on a yacht. However, although he was having fun during the Memorial Day bash, it didn’t turn out very well for him. A clip of Diggs went viral in which the Patriots’ wideout could be seen holding a plastic bag, allegedly handing a woman some mysterious pink substance.

That was enough for the internet to speculate on what’s happening. Folks out there erupted, speculating if Mike Vrabel and Co. will release Stefon Diggs. But nah. As it turned out, the Patriots don’t have solid evidence against Diggs. And holding a plastic bag isn’t a crime, and Diggs is currently safe. But the plot only thickens from here.

Because Diggs’ contract clause states that the wideout “will not participate, and is not engaged and will not engage, in any conduct or activity that is illegal, unlawful or immoral.” That’s where the viral video comes in, where Stefon Diggs was spotted. But of course, it’s hard for the Patriots to prove anything against Diggs and whether the substance was illegal or not.

But let’s face it—if Vrabel and Co. are all into cutting the receiver, then it would be easier for them to cut him with a failed physical examination. It will surely raise some eyebrows. However, the team would have evidence to back up their decision. Long story short: it all depends on Diggs’ physical examination whether he’ll spend his 2025 season in New England or not. Unless someone with lab results decides to make a surprise appearance.