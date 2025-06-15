Myles Garrett Gives Dallas Cowboys a Micah Parsons Message $18.1B Rich Owner Won’t Like Amid Contract Dispute

Myles Garrett didn’t say a word when the numbers started flying. He just showed up—same cleats, same sleeveless hoodie—while whispers of trade talks buzzed around him. Then out of nowhere, $160 million hit the ticker. Just like that, the Browns locked in their franchise wrecking ball. No celebration video, no fireworks—just Garrett setting a new bar for edge rushers without even flexing. And yeah, the rest of the league definitely noticed.

Enter Micah Parsons, who’s looking for a contract extension that will reportedly make him the highest-paid non-QB in the league. And yes, it will surpass Garrett’s contract. Early reports suggest that Parsons is eyeing a $200 million deal. But the big question? Will Jerry Jones actually pay him that much?

Because right now, Garrett just shed light on Parsons’ contract talks, and he straight-up admitted that the Cowboys’ star will get what he earned. “I think he deserves whatever he’s earned,” Garrett said recently. “Once I got the chance to train with him. I’ve seen his work ethic. I’ve seen how he attacks. The weights. Running. He’s 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day. He has that level of dedication to the game. He should get every penny he’s owed.” Noted. And understandable.

Dallas has Jerry Jones. And if history has taught us anything, it’s safe to say that Parsons’ getting what he’s earned won’t be a walk in the park (we’re talking a $200 million deal at this point).