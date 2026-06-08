“Never Had an Issue Paying Players Under the Table”: NFL Reporter Sends a Strong Message After Brendan Sorsby’s Injunction

The NCAA has been blocking quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders due to gambling allegations. That changes in favor of the 22-year-old, who has now secured a temporary injunction in his lawsuit against the NCAA. Meaning, he will get to suit up for his final season of eligibility in 2026. Lead Draft analyst from NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah, for one, is still soaking in the absurdity and draws the line in the sand.

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“I’ve never had an issue paying players- above or under the table. It is what is,” Jeremiah wrote on X. “But you can’t bet on your own sport & team as a CFB player. That sets a very dangerous precedent. No other way to say it. I’m not saying he can’t have an NFL career but there has to be some meaningful punishment here.”

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Jeremiah’s comments came just hours after retired Tarrant County Judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby’s request for a temporary injunction on Monday in Lubbock County district court. Had the court not granted him an injunction, Sorsby would have had to turn to the NFL Supplemental Draft with the deadline of June 22 approaching.

At the same time, however, he’ll still serve a two-game suspension (the first two for this season), starting in September.

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“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching, and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome, which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the NCAA said in a statement. “The NCAA is committed to supporting student-athlete mental health but must continue to aggressively defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity, such as betting on one’s own sport.”

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The latest developments gained momentum after the NCAA initially got a tip this spring about Sorsby’s involvement in multiple gambling activities throughout his collegiate career. According to court filings, Sorsby placed thousands of bets, totalling over $90,000, during his time at Indiana, Cincinnati, and now at Texas Tech, including 40 bets during his freshman year at Indiana.

That led the NCAA to declare him ineligible to play in the 2026 season. In May 2026, however, Sorsby filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, looking to gain his eligibility to play in 2026. In his filing, Sorsby argued that he placed small bets between $5 and $50 during his freshman year, while losing almost all the bets because Indiana was not a good team in 2022.

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“All of these bets were in support of Indiana. In other words, I placed bets on Indiana to win a game or score more than a certain number of points or for the quarterback to throw for more than a certain number of touchdowns or yards,” Brendan Sorsby said.

At the same time, Sorsby’s legal team and the court filings argued that the quarterback was diagnosed with gambling addiction and anxiety disorders, and the NCAA has “weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices.” Sorsby, meanwhile, has recently undergone residential treatment to treat his gambling addiction.

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As things stand, Sorsby will play for Texas Tech this year, but the NCAA can still appeal the decision to a higher court in Texas. However, it’s safe to say that the discourse surrounding Sorsby will continue to draw mixed reactions as more updates pour in the coming days.