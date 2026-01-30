NFL Announces ACL Injury News Despite Patrick Mahomes & Micah Parsons’ Struggle

They say injuries are part of the game. And that’s true. But they also play a massive role in shaping how a season unfolds. In 2025, no team felt that reality more than the Arizona Cardinals, who finished the year as the league’s most injury-hit team, with 32 players missing time. On the other end of the spectrum, the Las Vegas Raiders were the least affected, with just 10 players sidelined. Now, with the 2025 season almost wrapped up, it’s a good time to zoom out and look at the bigger picture across the league.

NFL injury data released Friday highlighted one concerning trend: Achilles tears were up this year from an average of 13.5 per year to 16 in 2025. That said, there was some genuinely encouraging news as well. According to NFL EVP Jeff Miller, ACL injuries dropped by 25% compared to last season, hitting a seven-year low.

That’s a notable development, especially in a year where the league added more live-play exposure. Kickoff returns alone jumped to 74.5% in 2025, up sharply from 32.8% in 2024. And context matters here.

ACL tears have long been one of the league’s most damaging injuries, so a drop of this magnitude stands out. In 2023, the NFL reportedly recorded 52 ACL tears. That number fell to 38 in 2024, per multiple reports. And in 2025, it dipped even further. While the final count after Championship Weekend hasn’t been fully confirmed, the league reported roughly 30 ACL tears by mid-December, marking the lowest figure in seven years.

But that doesn’t mean the season was injury-free by any stretch. Several high-profile players still went down, like Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons. And on Friday, Dr. Jesse Morse shared his breakdown of NFL injuries from the 2025 season. His data highlighted major ACL injuries across quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends. In total, 12 players at those positions suffered ACL tears this year, including Mahomes. Take a look:

Players Positions Injury type Patrick Mahomes QB Knee ACL Michael Penix Jr. QB Knee ACL Tyreek Hill WR Knee ACL Malik Nabers WR Knee ACL ++ Gabe Davis WR Knee ACL Tyrell Shavers WR Knee ACL Antonio Gibson RB Knee ACL Kenny McIntosh RB Knee ACL Kendre Miller RB Knee ACL Tucker Kraft TE Knee ACL Zach Ertz TE Knee ACL Brevin Jordan TE Knee ACL

With that being said, despite a 25% drop, Mahomes and Parsons had unfortunate exits with season-ending ACL injuries.

Patrick Mahomes & Micah Parsons suffered injuries despite a major drop in ACL tears

The Kansas City Chiefs never really found their footing in 2025. The season started on shaky ground and ended the same way, with a 6–13 record to show for it. Along the way, things went from bad to worse when they lost Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending ACL injury. Mahomes went down in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Late in the game, on the Chiefs’ final drive, he scrambled to his right while under pressure from Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. As Mahomes planted his left foot to throw the ball away, his knee buckled. He immediately grabbed it in pain and needed help leaving the field. An MRI later confirmed a torn left ACL. Since then, Mahomes has undergone surgery and is expected to be ready in time for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons was adjusting to a new chapter of his career with the Green Bay Packers. That chapter, however, ended earlier than planned. Parsons suffered a non-contact knee injury late in the third quarter of Week 15 while chasing the Denver Broncos quarterback, Bo Nix. He appeared to take an awkward step, immediately grabbed his left knee, and limped off the field. Follow-up imaging confirmed a torn ACL, bringing his season to an abrupt close.

That said, league-wide data may show ACL injuries trending downward in 2025, which is encouraging on a broader level. But for Mahomes and Parsons, the numbers don’t change the reality. Both stars now turn their focus toward rehab and recovery, hoping to be fully ready when the 2026 season kicks off.