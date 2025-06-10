NFL Contract Power Rankings: Who Joined the $50M Club in 2025?

Beyond draft picks and training camp, the NFL offseason increasingly hinges on financial benchmarks. Contracts are signed, fortunes are secured, and the league’s monetary goalposts shift with relentless regularity. Top quarterbacks, once primarily assessed by Super Bowl victories, are now equally defined by the record-setting figures attached to their names. Think Lamar Jackson. But give it a year—maybe less—and that eye-popping deal that once shook the league suddenly feels… ordinary.
Another star rises, another contract is signed, and the bar gets raised again. Take Josh Allen’s latest contract. That’s how this works. Now that the 2025 NFL season is a few months away, let’s dive deeper into who’s stacking up the pretty $50 million payday this year.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys—$60 million
The Cowboys offered a four-year, $240 million contract to their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, last year. With uncertainty on his injury recovery ahead of week 1 of the 2025 season, the QB is set to make $60 million in 2025 as per his massive contract extension.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills—$55 million
Though there are a bunch of players stacking up $55 million this year, Josh Allen is the latest entry in this list. The Bills re-signed their franchise quarterback on a six-year, $330 million contract extension just this year. That means Allen will stick with the Bills through the 2030 season.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals—$55 million
After recording over 4K yards for a couple of seasons, the Bengals rewarded their quarterback, Joe Burrow, with a five-year, $275 million deal that makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL with an average annual salary of $55 million.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars—$55 million
Trevor Lawrence found himself on the same page as Joe Burrow when he inked a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jaguars last year. As per his contract terms, the quarterback is set to earn $55 million in 2025 as well.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers—$55 million
The Green Bay Packers‘ quarterback and Aaron Rodgers‘ successor, Jordan Love, is the last player on the list of $55 million per year salaries. The QB signed the dotted line for a four-year, $220 million contract extension with Green Bay.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins—$53.1 million
Tua Tagovailoa had a standout season in 2023, during which he recorded a career-high of over 4K yards. The result? The Dolphins rewarded him with a four-year, $212 million contract extension, with $53.1 million per year.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers—$53 million
Brock Purdy has been the hottest name this offseason when it comes to contract negotiations. Purdy and the 49ers were interested in a deal, but there was no official confirmation. Eventually, both parties finally agreed on a five-year $265 million, that allowed Purdy to make $53 million per year.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions—$53 million
Ahead of the 2024 season, the Lions offered Jared Goff a four-year, $212 million contract extension. And it made sense, given that the QB had led the team to the playoffs. As per his four-year deal, Goff stacks up $53 million per year.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers—$52.5 million
After picking up a fifth-year option on Justin Herbert’s rookie deal, the Chargers signed their quarterback on a five-year $262.5 million contract extension that allows him to make $52.5 million this year.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens—$52 million
Lamar Jackson was once named the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL when he inked a $260 million contract extension with the Ravens in 2023. The QB no longer holds that position now, sure. But he still earns $52 million a year.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles—$51 million
Last but definitely not least, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Jalen Hurts. The QB signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension a couple of years ago and now earns $51 million per year, according to his deal. Having said that, expect this list to increase in 2026.
