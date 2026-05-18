NFL Expected to Vote on International Games After J.J. Watt Labeled Them a “Traveling Circus”

Whenever the NFL releases the schedule for an upcoming season, especially over the past few years, one thing becomes pretty clear: Roger Goodell and the league are serious about expanding the game globally, no matter the cost. Almost every season, the NFL continues adding more international matchups to the schedule. And now, reports suggest the league could already be preparing to add a couple of additional international games as well.

Per reports, NFL owners are set to participate in this week’s league meetings in Orlando. And one of the biggest agenda items during those meetings is expected to involve a vote on adding two more international games to the 2027 season schedule.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL is only permitted to host up to 10 international games per season. However, if the league ultimately pushes for two more games, a special exception could come into play. That exception applies to franchises temporarily unable to use their home stadiums.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is exactly the situation involving the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2027. With EverBank Stadium scheduled for major renovations, the Jaguars will not be able to use their home stadium for part of the season. Because of that, the team is eligible to play an extra international game without it counting toward the league’s normal 10-game international limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

So if NFL owners eventually approve the proposal, the total number of international games during the 2027 season would increase to 11.

For the broader context, the league hosted five international games across three different countries during the 2024 season. Brazil hosted the Week 1 opener, London received three games, and Germany closed out the international schedule with a Week 10 matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, just one year later, the NFL expanded the slate even further by adding two more international games, bringing the total to seven during the 2025 season. Alongside Brazil, Germany, and London, the league also added Spain and Ireland to the international rotation with one game each.

Fast forward to the 2026 season, and the NFL’s international footprint has already expanded to nine games. Alongside regular destinations like Brazil, London, Spain, and Germany, the league is also returning to Mexico City while introducing Australia (Melbourne) and France (Paris) as first-time hosts for NFL matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, the league is seriously considering the possibility of adding two more international games beginning in 2027.

At the same time, though, not everybody inside the football world fully agrees with the NFL’s aggressive international expansion strategy. In fact, former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt has openly voiced frustration with the league’s growing push toward international games.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.J. Watt took a dig at the NFL for expanding international fixtures

As intriguing as NFL matchups overseas may sound, that does not necessarily mean they are always practical for the players themselves. In fact, playing outside the United States and across different time zones comes with its own set of complications. And with NFL owners expected to vote on adding two more international games soon, J.J. Watt recently blasted the league over its growing international expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“International game slate is nearing the real of travelling circus as opposed occasional showcase,” Watt wrote on X.

It would be wrong to act like Watt is alone in feeling that way. Because while international games absolutely sound exciting on paper, the reality for players can look very different. Long overseas flights, jet lag, shifting time zones, unfamiliar weekly routines, and different field conditions all create additional challenges that teams normally do not deal with during a regular NFL week.

On top of that, the travel burden itself can become significant for certain franchises. For example, the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly traveled the most miles during the 2025 season while also playing a game in Brazil. Fast forward to now, and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to travel more than 6,500 miles within the first three weeks of the 2026 season because of their Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there is the business side attached to all of this as well. Whenever an NFL franchise is designated as the home team for an international game, that organization gives up revenue normally generated from a traditional home matchup, including ticket sales, parking, concessions, and stadium-related income.

So while the NFL’s growing international footprint absolutely creates excitement globally, it also comes attached with several legitimate concerns behind the scenes for both players and teams alike.