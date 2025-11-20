NFL Makes Thanksgiving Announcement for CBS & Tom Brady’s FOX

The late John Madden once said, “There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game.” And to honor the NFL legend, the league has rolled out the 4th Annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. Reports say the tribute will span CBS, FOX, and NBC, with special coins for every opening toss and player jerseys carrying a John Madden patch.

Each network will also crown its own Madden Thanksgiving MVP. This year’s slate features the Green Bay Packers–Detroit Lions on FOX, Kansas City Chiefs–Dallas Cowboys on CBS, and Cincinnati Bengals–Baltimore Ravens on NBC. A perfect setup for a day built around football and the coach who helped define it.

