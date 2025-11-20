brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

NFL Makes Thanksgiving Announcement for CBS & Tom Brady’s FOX

ByKeshav Pareek

Nov 20, 2025 | 10:21 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

NFL Makes Thanksgiving Announcement for CBS & Tom Brady’s FOX

ByKeshav Pareek

Nov 20, 2025 | 10:21 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The late John Madden once said, “There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game.” And to honor the NFL legend, the league has rolled out the 4th Annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. Reports say the tribute will span CBS, FOX, and NBC, with special coins for every opening toss and player jerseys carrying a John Madden patch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Each network will also crown its own Madden Thanksgiving MVP. This year’s slate features the Green Bay PackersDetroit Lions on FOX, Kansas City ChiefsDallas Cowboys on CBS, and Cincinnati BengalsBaltimore Ravens on NBC. A perfect setup for a day built around football and the coach who helped define it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved