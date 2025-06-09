NFL Mandatory Minicamp: 7 Key Players Likely to Holdout Per Insiders Ft. Kirk Cousins, James Cook

Every spring, OTAs expose the first cracks. A contract extension goes cold. A front office delays talks. A player shows up on Zoom, not on turf. Some absences get labeled ‘excused’, others quietly fester. Voluntary or not, these missed reps usually say more than a press conference ever will. And now that OTAs are wrapped up, it’s about time for the mandatory mini-camp, which the teams will kick off this week (except for the Bears). And a few players might skip the minicamp this week or next week.

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins wants to be a starting quarterback, but the Falcons are sticking with Michael Penix Jr. Cousins wants a trade, but Atlanta won’t do that either. The guy owes $27.5M in 2025, whether he’s on the team or not. And the Falcons would want to keep him as a backup rather than releasing him for nothing. Atlanta will trade him, but only if the other team takes a huge chunk of guaranteed money.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

James Cook is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal after a standout season—1,009 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns. Cook is seeking an extension, but the Bills are yet to respond. Amidst this, they’ve already rewarded WR Khalil Shakir, LB Terrel Bernard, and CB Christian Benford with new deals. But Cook? Yet to get an extension. Cook has already skipped the OTAs.

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Nothing is clicking for Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati as he looks for a new contract. The DE skipped the voluntary OTAs, has refused to play the final season of his contract, and the Bengals have already asked him to seek a trade.

Micah Parsons, Edge, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons is seeking a contract extension this year, and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to offer him a new deal. He’s been in and out of the offseason program and skipped the OTAs. The edge rusher stated that he’ll be at minicamp, but it remains uncertain how much on-field work he’ll do. His presence at minicamp might depend on his contract extension.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is expected to part ways with Miami after two seasons, and the Dolphins are already seeking a trade. The team was facing financial complications to trade him before June 1. Now that we’re in the second week of June, a trade might be on at the table.

TJ Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s early to say if the Steelers are working on T.J. Watt’s contract extension. But given that the guy has skipped the OTAs, it’s safe to say that the contract negotiations are not going in the right direction as he enters the final season of his deal.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin is also entering the final season of his deal after recording a standout season—82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Both parties have been discussing a contract extension, but nothing has been finalized yet. He skipped the OTAs and has a history of missing minicamp in 2022 before his three-year extension.

Missing the mandatory mini-camp could lead to fines. A $17,462 fine for missing one day, followed by a $34,925 fine for missing a second day. Add the final day to it, and the fine will be $52,381. However, expect these players to still skip the minicamp this week or the next for a few teams.