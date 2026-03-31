NFL Owners Meeting: Key Takeaways, Rule Changes, Top Storylines, Proposals & More

Does the football season really end? For players, sure. For teams, not quite. Once the game stops, the business side quietly takes over. Free agency sets the tone, and before the NFL draft even arrives, the focus shifts again. This week, that shift has brought NFL owners, team presidents, general managers, coaches, and league officials together in Phoenix for the annual league meeting.

The conversations here tend to shape what comes next. The agenda leans heavily toward the business side of things, think marketing strategies and media partnerships, but it doesn’t stop there. Rule change proposals are on the table, and so is a broader assessment of where teams stand after free agency, with the draft looming. With all that in play, it’s worth breaking down the biggest storylines coming out of this year’s annual league meetings.

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What we know about the 18-game regular season, Hard Knocks, flag football, and more so far

Super Bowl returns to Las Vegas in 2029

After half a decade, the Super Bowl is heading back to Las Vegas. At the NFL’s annual league meeting in Phoenix, owners voted on Monday to award the league’s biggest game in 2029 to the nation’s gambling and entertainment capital. It will be just the second time Sin City hosts the Super Bowl, five years after the Kansas City Chiefs edged the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime back in February 2024.

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“We’re excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America’s greatest sport and entertainment destinations,” NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell said. “Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around.”

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 calls a play during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 11 Super Bowl LVIII – Chiefs vs 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402110061

As for the rotation, the league kept things moving this year with Santa Clara hosting the Super Bowl, where the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13. The game stays in California next year as SoFi Stadium in Inglewood gets its turn again. Atlanta is set to host in 2028, and then, fittingly, the stage shifts back to Las Vegas later in 2029.

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2. The NFL gets an update on Hard Knocks and Quarterback season 3

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Beyond the on-field action, fans have grown accustomed to getting a closer look at what happens behind the scenes throughout a season. Whether it’s through Hard Knocks or Netflix’s Quarterback series, the idea is the same: blend entertainment with real insight. And at the annual league meeting, the NFL leaned into that again, confirming both Quarterback season 3 and the teams set to feature in Hard Knocks.

For some added context, HBO has already locked in its next two training camp storylines for Hard Knocks, tying them to Super Bowl LX participants, the Seahawks and the Patriots. According to Ian Rapoport, the 2026 edition will follow the Seahawks, while the Patriots are lined up for 2027.

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At the same time, Netflix is expected to bring back Quarterback for a third season in July. The series, produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Patrick Mahomes’ 2PM Productions, and NFL Films, has already built a steady rhythm. Season 1 tracked Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season before debuting on July 12, 2023. Season 2 followed Cousins, Jared Goff, and Joe Burrow through 2024, and was eventually released on July 8, 2025.

3. NFL expands its global market to Italy

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The NFL launched its Global Markets Program back in 2022, giving teams international marketing rights in countries outside the United States to grow awareness and build a global fanbase. The idea is fairly straightforward: use fan engagement, local events, commercial partnerships, and even NFL Flag development to plant roots in new markets.

That effort took another step at the annual league meetings, with the program expanding into Italy. As part of the move, the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints have been granted marketing rights there. At the same time, the Las Vegas Raiders extended their international footprint, adding Canada, the UAE, and the United Kingdom to their existing rights.

4. 18-game schedule looms large during the league meeting

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It was always expected that the 18-game regular season would be a major talking point at the league meeting in Phoenix. And sure enough, that conversation picked up real momentum. The way things currently stand, an expanded schedule feels less like a possibility and more like an eventual outcome. At this point, it’s not really about if it happens, but when.

As of now, several owners are already on board with the idea. That includes Robert Kraft of the Patriots and Carlie Irsay-Gordon of the Indianapolis Colts. Still, it’s not as simple as just adding another game.

Kraft, for instance, wants a second bye week built into the schedule, along with trimming the preseason from three games to two. He’s also floated the idea of every team playing internationally. Irsay-Gordon, on the other hand, supports the 18-game format too, but only under certain conditions. For her, player approval and a reduced preseason are both key parts of the equation.

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“Preseason is, as far as the fan product goes, I know the commissioner’s been open that it’s not the best product that we have,” she said. “I would say, for development of our team, I don’t think we can get rid of it.”

As things stand, nothing is finalized. The decision will ultimately hinge on negotiations between the league and the NFLPA. But if the 18th game does get approved, it opens up another layer to watch. With the league also considering expanding its international slate from 10 to 16 games, the question becomes whether platforms like Prime Video or Netflix could end up landing rights to those additional matchups.

5. The NFL launched a new professional flag football league

Back in December, all 32 teams backed the idea of building a professional flag football league through 32 Equity, the NFL’s investment arm. Now, that concept has picked up real momentum coming out of the annual league meeting in Phoenix.

According to reports, the league has partnered with TMRW Sports, the group behind TGL, to develop a professional flag football league for both men and women. The project will be supported by all 32 teams, along with a growing list of high-profile investors from inside and outside football.

Among them is Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who said this has been building behind the scenes for a while.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Fitzgerald said on Monday. “And I think just with the growth of the game, as you see it expanded internationally, obviously with the Olympic announcement of flag football coming, we thought it would be a great opportunity to really expand it.”

Through 32 Equity, teams have already approved an initial investment of up to $32 million. The backing doesn’t stop there.

Names like Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Steve Young, and Fitzgerald are involved, along with Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, Ryan Nece, and Dhani Jones. Current players like Arik Armstead, Bobby Wagner, and Russell Wilson have also invested, alongside names outside football such as Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Alex Morgan, and Serena Williams.

As far as offseason developments go, this is one of the bigger ones, and more importantly, it’s gaining steady traction.

That said, with major proposals gaining momentum and the league planning to expand its reach, the attention ultimately shifts to the NFL clubs. And with that, several head coaches and general managers have shared insights ahead of the 2026 season.

State of the NFL teams after the free agency and ahead of the NFL draft

Jimmy Haslam addresses Deshaun Watson’s redemption arc

The way things turned out in the aftermath of Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed contract, the Browns’ owner, Jimmy Haslam, had nothing but to call the quarterback a “big swing-and-miss.” That was the tone then. Now, though, the outlook sounds noticeably different. With the 2026 season on the horizon, Haslam believes Watson has a real shot at a reset under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

“Deshaun has a great chance, fresh start, offensive-minded coach, who has in his past been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful,” Haslam told the reporters at the annual league meeting. “So, Deshaun has a great chance to do that now. We talked to him the other day, he said he weighs the [least] he has in several years. He’s in great shape, he’ll be [in Cleveland] on April 7 when we start [the offseason workout program]. Let’s see what Deshaun can do. We’re all excited.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Sep 22, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 4 after the game against the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 20240922_sns_bg7_00312

Watson’s time in Cleveland has been unstable so far. Injuries, inconsistency, and everything around it have made it hard to find any real rhythm. Now, with 2026 approaching, he’s expected to compete for the QB1 role again, and this time, there’s at least some belief that he could come out of that battle on top.

2. What does Sean McVay have to say about Matthew Stafford’s backup, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua

Sean McVay mentioned that he’s weighing two options for Matthew Stafford’s backup. One is Jimmy Garoppolo, who has held the role over the past two seasons but is now a free agent. The other is Kirk Cousins.

Cousins’ connection with McVay goes back to his early NFL years from 2012 to 2016 in Washington, just before McVay took over as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. Cousins, meanwhile, is coming off a difficult stint with the Atlanta Falcons and is looking for a fresh start. Ideally, he would want a starting role, but given his history with McVay, the possibility of him stepping in as Stafford’s backup can’t be ruled out.

At the same time, even after fielding the league’s top scoring offense last season, McVay isn’t closing the door on upgrades. At the annual league meetings, he revealed that the Rams even explored trading Davante Adams while discussing a potential move for A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We really talked about some different avenues of onboarding other players and how it might affect Davante. I’ve talked to Davante about that, and if we felt that it was best for our team, we would have done that,” McVay said in Phoenix. “But we didn’t think it was best for our team, so we’re excited to move forward with him.”

So, for now, the Rams are sticking with Adams, who is set to earn $28 million this year. Still, with him entering a contract year, this situation feels far from settled and could pick up traction soon.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Nov 2, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams 17 makes a touchdown catch in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry 4 during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20251102_rtc_ma1_0386

Beyond the roster decisions, McVay also addressed Puka Nacua’s off-field situation. The receiver was recently accused of biting a woman and making an antisemitic comment on New Year’s Eve, leading to a lawsuit.

While his attorney continues to maintain his innocence, the civil case is expected to move forward. Speaking to Steve Wyche, McVay leaned into Nacua’s growth, making it clear where the team stands.

“Here’s the thing that you do know: Being around him for three years, love this guy’s heart,” the head coach said. “He’s got this authentic zest for life. He’s got just this vibe about him that you can’t help but love. And he’s continuing to mature. And as you’re becoming this amazing player, that comes with responsibilities. But we love him. He’s one of us. You want to continue to put your arm around him and help him continue to grow in all areas of his life. I think we want to invest in the whole person.”

Nacua is also expected to move closer to a contract extension with the Rams. And while the off-field situation has created some noise, the expectation is that he’ll be back, looking to build on what was arguably the best season of his career in 2025.

3. Baker Mayfield gets an update on his future with the Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, and now he’s entering the final year of that contract. So, it’s no surprise that his situation has become a talking point around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. General manager Jason Licht, however, didn’t offer much clarity on a potential extension when speaking on Monday.

“Baker is still our quarterback,” he said. “He’s one of the toughest guys on the team. He’s a great leader. Everything kind of revolves around the quarterback spot. At some point, I’m sure we’ll figure something out. There’s no timetable on that.”

The Bucs are already in the middle of some transition, having moved on from Mike Evans, while Lavonte David has stepped away after a long, elite run with the franchise. Given that backdrop, it’s hard not to think Licht would prefer to keep Mayfield in place for the long haul.

4. Can we expect Odell Beckham Jr. back to the Giants?

Odell Beckham Jr. was out of the league throughout the 2025 season, but that doesn’t necessarily signal the end of his NFL run. If anything, there’s at least a door slightly open. The New York Giants’ new head coach, John Harbaugh, hinted at the possibility of a reunion with the very franchise that drafted Beckham.

“The obvious pat answer would be you look at every option, and if Odell is an option, we’ll be looking at him for sure,” Harbaugh said when asked about the possibility of signing Beckham at the owners meeting on Monday.

Beckham wasn’t able to sign with a team in 2025 following his stint with the Miami Dolphins, and that also came with a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Even so, the veteran receiver has made it clear he still wants to play another season. Whether that ends up being with the Giants, somewhere else, or if it materializes at all is what remains to be seen.

5. There’s no momentum on Anthony Richardson’s trade

It’s been over a month since Anthony Richardson requested a trade. After a difficult three-year stretch with the Colts, both sides seem aligned on one thing: a “fresh start” might be the best path forward. That said, there hasn’t been much movement. The Colts are taking a patient approach, and as of now, the situation hasn’t picked up any real traction.

“We’ll see. I got with his agent … nothing has materialized at this point. So, we’ll see what happens going forward. I’m proud of Anthony. He’s had some bad luck, unfortunately,” general manager Chris Ballard said.

Where things stand, Richardson’s future in Indianapolis feels all but decided. He didn’t start a single game in 2025, partly due to injuries, but largely because the team had already settled on a more stable option under center.

6. The Colts’ ownership has belief in Daniel Jones

The Colts haven’t hit the 10-win mark or made the playoffs since 2020. That felt like it might change last season when Daniel Jones stepped in under center and guided the team to an 8-2 start. Then everything stalled. A season-ending injury cut his run short and, with it, the Colts’ playoff push.

Even so, Jones did enough to earn the trust of ownership. When Carlie Irsay-Gordon spoke at the annual league meetings, she sounded confident about both his recovery and what comes next.

“Obviously, the human body is a mystery and everything points to his rehab going great, everything went well. And he’s gonna do all of the right things, so I’m really convicted that he’s gonna be good,” Irsay-Gordon said. “It’s sort of like last year, before we kind of faced some adversity and went downhill, it’s like we pressed pause on a movie and now we’re pressing play, and we get to see what happens at the end, which I think is gonna be a really cool thing.”

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones 17 passes during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116251222007

Jones now heads into the 2026 season on a two-year, $88 million extension. The belief is clearly there, but the real question is how he responds coming off that injury. At the same time, keeping Alec Pierce in the fold was just as important. Irsay-Gordon made that clear while backing both moves.

“I mean, first I was very excited to get both of them back,” she said. “And I think they both wanted to come back together, and I think it’s important, as I’ve said, talking to a lot of the guys, ‘How did they feel? How did they feel? What did we need to keep moving forward?”

Pierce returns on a four-year, $116 million deal after his first 1,000-yard season. With those pieces locked in, the expectation around Indianapolis is straightforward: end the drought and push back into the playoffs.

7. Matt Ryan addresses the Falcons’ vision for Tua Tagovailoa

After the Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa following his underwhelming stint with the Dolphins, the obvious question was what exactly they saw in him. Matt Ryan addressed that directly while speaking with Kay Adams at the annual league meeting in Phoenix.

“At his best, he’s one of the best rhythm and timing passers in the league,” Ryan said. “His ability to get the ball out on time, in rhythm, and in the timing of the play is, I think, really as good as anybody. He does a great job of layering the football and throwing the football with touch over the middle of the field.”

That upside, though, hasn’t always shown up consistently. Tagovailoa is coming off a disappointing 2025 season, starting 14 games and finishing 6-8 with a career-high 15 interceptions. Factor in the injuries over the past few years, and the Dolphins ultimately absorbed a record $99.2 million in dead money to move on.

Still, Ryan’s perspective isn’t coming out of nowhere. When healthy, Tagovailoa has shown exactly the traits being highlighted. He led the league in passer rating in 2022 at 105.5, in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624, and in completion percentage in 2024 at 72.9%. The question now is fairly simple: Can he get back to that level, or does last season end up being closer to the norm?

8. Bradon Aiyuk is yet to get a clear answer on his future with the 49ers

After the 49ers wrapped up their 2025 season, there still hasn’t been a clear answer on Brandon Aiyuk’s future. At the annual league meeting, though, the messaging felt a bit split, with head coach Kyle Shanahan and owner Jed York offering slightly different tones.

“I don’t have a date for it, but I know eventually it’ll resolve itself,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully, we could get something for [him]. And I know we’re in no rush to do that. You’ve got to do what’s right for the Niners, and you’re not trying to hook up any other team as fast as you possibly can. Hopefully, we can get something for that, and it’ll take care of itself.”

Reading between the lines, that didn’t exactly sound like someone firmly in the team’s plans. But a few hours later, York struck a different note, one that left the door open for Aiyuk to still be part of the picture in 2026.

“I think anything’s possible, right?” York said. “We want to make sure that we have as talented of a roster as possible. First and foremost, he needs to get healthy and be able to perform. I think once that happens, he’s a really, really good football player.”

There’s no questioning the talent. Aiyuk has already put together a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. The issue is everything that’s followed since his ACL and MCL tear in 2024. He hasn’t taken the field since, and that uncertainty still lingers. Ultimately, whether he plays in 2026 or not will come down to how well he recovers and if he can get back to being the same explosive player.

9. Maxx Crosby trade fallout won’t affect the Ravens negatively

What could have easily turned into one of the biggest trades of the offseason instead turned into one of its more awkward fallouts. The Baltimore Ravens backed out of a deal for Maxx Crosby, despite being willing to send a pair of first-round picks to the Raiders. Team president Sashi Brown, though, doesn’t believe the situation will damage the team’s standing around the league.

“We’ve got strong and long relationships across the league,” Brown said in Phoenix. “We have emphasized the importance of doing things the right way. We’ll continue to do that. And we understand that it is a headline story because of its profile and significance. We believe our relationships, to the extent that you need time to repair them, people understand who we are and what we’re about.”

Brown further added, “When you have high-profile transactions like this and opportunities like this, it’s unfortunate, but sometimes these things do happen — no fault of Maxx, ours or the Raiders. It’s just kind of how it played out.”

The deal ultimately fell apart on March 10 after Crosby didn’t clear his physical. There were concerns tied to imaging on his knee, specifically around long-term durability due to a degenerative issue. From there, the Ravens quickly pivoted to Trey Hendrickson, while Crosby remains with the Raiders for now.

10. The Commanders have a positive update on Jayden Daniels’ health

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels couldn’t quite carry that momentum into year two, largely because of injuries. Now, with the Washington Commanders just weeks away from kicking off their offseason program, head coach Dan Quinn offered a reassuring update on his quarterback’s health.

“Good news, he’s doing awesome, man,” Quinn told the NFL Network at the league meeting. “Just in terms of the rehab, the training, and everything, he’s back full tilt, into everything. That’s big for us. He’s an absolute savage of a worker. And so he’s going to put the work in, trust me on that.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Nov 2, 2025 Landover, Maryland, USA Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 looks to pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon 21 during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Landover Northwest Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20251102_ams_si2_029

That optimism had already started to show when Daniels was spotted playing flag football in March, a sign that he’s trending back to full strength after last season’s setbacks. He missed 10 games due to multiple injuries, including a dislocated non-throwing elbow in a Week 9 loss to Seattle.

He returned five weeks later, only to aggravate it again while chasing down a Minnesota defender after an interception. So, seeing him back on the field now gives the Commanders a genuine reason to feel encouraged.

11. Kellen Moore opened about Cam Jordan’s future with the Saints

Cam Jordan remains a free agent, and the veteran hasn’t been shy about the fact that he’s looking for the right value on the market. While he’s made it clear that he’d prefer to stay with the Saints, that ultimately depends on whether both sides can agree on terms. In the meantime, head coach Kellen Moore acknowledged that Jordan has every right to explore his options.

“We love Cam,” Moore said. “Obviously, we think the world of Cam. It’s an offseason process. It’s a free agency process that every team and player get to have. We obviously will let that process take its course. We love cam. And so we’ll see where it takes us…I think those are all just the fun, healthy conversations that we all get to have.

“And I think it’s a free agent’s responsibility to put yourself in the best position to be successful, and so Cam gets to do that. That’s credit to him and his journey and the performance that he had last year. I thought he did a really good job for us. And so we’ll continue to have those conversations.”

The Saints are working with just over $14.1 million in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap, and still have multiple roster gaps to address with the draft approaching. That reality could make it difficult to match Jordan’s expected value this offseason. And if it comes to that, the 36-year-old could very well be suiting up elsewhere in what would be his 16th NFL season.

12. The Patriots haven’t ruled out Stefon Diggs’ return

Right after moving on from Stefon Diggs following the 2025 season, the Patriots aren’t completely shutting the door on a potential reunion in 2026. At the annual league meeting, Eliot Wolfe kept things open-ended when addressing the situation.

“I never like to rule anything out. There are always different scenarios that come up. Whether you have an injury, a scheme shift, or whatever the case may be. Don’t wanna close the door on anything.”

New England had signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million deal, with incentives that could push it up by another $5.5 million. At the same time, the structure gave them flexibility, allowing an exit after one season without taking on a major financial hit.

Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 looks on after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_669 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

From a production standpoint, Diggs held up his end, 85 catches, 1,013 yards, and four touchdowns in 2025. But heading into the 2026 offseason, the numbers on the books told a different story. His $26.5 million cap hit, compared to the $16.8 million in savings from releasing him, made the decision fairly straightforward. Now, whether that door reopens for Diggs or shifts toward a potential pursuit of A.J. Brown is something that will play out over time.

With that being said, there were the major storylines from the annual league meetings in Phoenix. The league has addressed some things, including flag football, while others are yet to gain momentum, like the 18-game regular season. As for the NFL clubs, the way things are shaping up, the teams have addressed their needs in free agency. And now, the attention will ultimately shift to the NFL draft once the league meeting is over.