NFL Reporter Saddened as Boston Media House Shuts Down Print for First Time in 153 Years

Paris, France – Apr 15, 2019: Man reading on Boston Globe iPad Pro Apple News Plus digital newspaper featuring on cover Notre-Dame Cathedral on fire causing damages the famous spire to collapse

Paris, France – Apr 15, 2019: Man reading on Boston Globe iPad Pro Apple News Plus digital newspaper featuring on cover Notre-Dame Cathedral on fire causing damages the famous spire to collapse

Printed newspapers no longer hold the same central place they once did, with most readers now turning to digital platforms for their daily news. Still, when The Boston Globe was forced to halt printing for a day due to extreme weather, it struck a different chord. For NFL reporter Albert Breer, the decision carried emotional weight. He took to his X account to share his disappointment over the historic pause.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is really sad,” Breer noted. “News organizations are supposed to be at their best when things are at their worst for their consumers—that’s how you serve the public. Cost should not have been a consideration in this circumstance. Sucks, as a former Globe staffer, to see this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not hard to understand why Breer is disappointed with this sudden printing halt at The Boston Globe. Before working for Sports Illustrated, Breer had previously covered the NFL at The Globe. What’s confusing is that Breer framed the halt as potentially cost-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, reports do not support that interpretation. The Associated Press confirmed that, for the first time in 153 years, The Boston Globe suspended printing its daily newspaper because of a record-setting snowstorm, and not financial concerns.

The reason was straightforward. A powerful blizzard swept through Massachusetts and Rhode Island, dumping massive snowfall and bringing strong winds across the region. In Bristol County, Massachusetts, home to the Globe’s printing facility, some areas recorded roughly 32 inches of snow in a single storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In short, conditions made it unsafe for press operators to travel to the plant, forcing management to call off printing. That decision marked the first weather-related shutdown since the paper’s founding in 1872.

There have been disruptions before, including labor strikes in the 1950s and 1960s, but those were workforce-driven stoppages. Even during the historic 1978 blizzard, the Globe printed papers, though delivery was severely limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Breer’s reaction reflects the emotional gravity of the moment, there is no indication that the halt stemmed from cost-cutting. The Globe clarified that print subscribers would receive Tuesday’s missed edition bundled with Wednesday’s paper.

Meanwhile, the media outlet has also faced recent closures. Just weeks ago, Jeff Bezos oversaw the shutdown of The Washington Post’s sports section. In response, the Commanders and head coach Dan Quinn paid tribute to the reporters who were laid off as part of that decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Quinn left three seats empty for former Washington Post reporters

Normally, when Dan Quinn steps to the podium, Barry Svrluga, Tashan Reed, and Tom Schad of The Washington Post would be in their usual spots. But all three are no longer with the paper after Jeff Bezos approved sweeping layoffs that effectively shut down its long-standing sports section.

ADVERTISEMENT

That move drew significant criticism across media circles. So when the Commanders recently held a press conference with Quinn, the organization acknowledged the moment by leaving three front-row seats empty in tribute to the former Post beat writers.

“First, a couple of empty seats over to my right,” Quinn said. “Was absolutely bummed to hear about the Washington Post sports section. The guys, Tashon, Barry, and Tom, like, true pros, and, along with everyone else I met there. Their presence is missed.”

Svrluga later shared on X that Quinn had also texted the three reporters with a thoughtful message after the layoffs. It was a small gesture. But a telling one. It’s a reminder of how closely the league and its media ecosystem remain intertwined, even in difficult moments.