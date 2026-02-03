NFLPA Takes Strong Stand Against Roger Goodell’s 18-Game Season Expansion Plans

It’s been almost half a decade since the NFL expanded to a 17-game regular season in 2021. But with the 2025 season winding down and only the Super Bowl left on the calendar, fresh speculation has started to surface. This time, the talk centers on commissioner Roger Goodell potentially floating the idea of another expansion: An 18-game regular season.

Goodell has acknowledged that nothing is official and stressed that it’s simply a conversation he’d like to have with union leadership, not a finalized proposal. Still, even the mention of it has been enough to draw attention. That’s where the pushback comes in. The NFLPA interim director, David White, has made the union’s stance clear, stating that the Union has “no appetite for a regular season 18th game,” per reports.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!