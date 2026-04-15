Nick Saban’s One of First Top Recruits Impersonated Michael Penix Jr. & Two NFL Stars in $20M Loan Scam: Report

Luther Davis, a former Alabama defensive lineman and one of Nick Saban’s early recruits during his time as head coach, has been accused of orchestrating a large-scale fraud scheme. According to reports, Davis allegedly impersonated three NFL players and defrauded lenders out of nearly $20 million.

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The players involved include Michael Penix Jr., Xavier McKinney, and former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. As per a Criminal Information (CI) document, Davis and his associate, CJ Evins, carried out approximately “13 fraudulent loans totaling more than $19,845,000.”

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That said, the reports indicate that Davis and Evins are expected to plead guilty in connection with the alleged $20 million scam. While not all 13 loans are fully outlined, the documents specifically reference three deals totaling around $11.6 million, identified through the initials of the impersonated players.

Looking closer at those transactions, the filings state that Davis and Evins used the initials D.N. to secure a $4.025 million loan from Aliya Sports, a lender that works with athletes, with the deal brokered by Sure Sports. Subsequent reporting identified that player as David Njoku.

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The pattern then repeated. Using the initials X.M., they obtained another $4.35 million loan from Aliya Sports, later linked to Xavier McKinney. The third cited instance involved a $3.3 million loan through All Pro Capital Funding under the initials M.P.. It corresponded to Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite the level of detail, none of the three players was involved in or connected to the alleged scheme in any way.

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Federal prosecutors outlined the timeline plainly as:

“Beginning no later than in or around May 2023 and continuing through in or about October 2024, the defendant, Luther Davis, and CJ Evins, executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in loans from multiple lenders, including, but not limited to, Aliya Sports and All Pro Capital Funding, by impersonating professional football players and falsely claiming those players were seeking multi-million dollar Loans.”

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The CI filing reported that the operation followed a structured process. Davis and Evins reportedly began by registering companies with the Georgia Secretary of State using names closely resembling the players or their initials.

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They then opened bank accounts under those entities, created fake email accounts, and obtained fraudulent identification documents such as driver’s licenses. Those materials were used to present legitimacy to brokers, along with fabricated state filings and bank statements tied to companies supposedly owned by the players.

The final step is where the scheme becomes even more direct. According to the filings, Davis personally appeared at virtual loan closings. He used to disguise himself as the players he was impersonating, often wearing a wig.

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“Unbeknownst to the broker and the lender, none of the players who were supposedly receiving the loans attended any of these closings,” the CI filing read. “Rather, defendant Davis dressed in disguise and impersonated the players, providing fake identification documents to convince the notary.”

The filings further note that Davis carried out these impersonations multiple times during virtual closings tied to the fraudulent loans. While not all 13 loans are detailed, the three identified cases provide a clear picture of how the scheme operated, particularly during the final stages beginning in late January.

Luther Davis disguised himself as NFL players for virtual loan closings

It is not the first time Luther Davis has found himself under scrutiny for off-field issues. Shortly after his collegiate career at Alabama ended, he was linked to alleged violations of amateurism rules. Reports at the time suggested Davis acted as a middleman for sports agents in late 2011 and early 2012. He helped facilitate extra benefits for college football players.

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Fast forward to now, and the pattern of controversy has resurfaced in a much larger way. Davis is at the center of an alleged $20 million loan fraud scheme involving the impersonation of NFL players. The CI filing lays out specific instances, including one on January 22, 2024, when Davis reportedly used makeup and a wig to impersonate David Njoku during a virtual loan closing.

When asked for identification, he presented a fake Georgia driver’s license with Njoku’s photo. But a number was tied to a woman from Savannah, Georgia.

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That approach, as outlined in the filings, was not a one-off. On March 31, 2024, Davis again appeared in disguise. This time, he wore a wig and presented a fake driver’s license with a fabricated number during the closing of a loan tied to Xavier McKinney. A few months later, on July 25, 2024, the pattern continued. Davis allegedly wore a durag, similar to what Michael Penix Jr. has been seen wearing on the sidelines. And he used a fake Florida driver’s license.

The situation became even more layered once separate legal proceedings surfaced. Njoku’s name appeared in another court filing tied to identity theft. In a November 2025 federal lawsuit in Indiana, First Farmers & Trust discovered that a $5.265 million loan issued under Njoku’s name had not actually involved him. Instead, it was tied to an impersonator.

“First Farmers subsequently discovered through an email from FBI Special Agent Christopher Maul, dated January 14, 2025, that the Loan Documents had not been signed by the actual professional football player, David Njoku, but by someone impersonating him, who had used a fake driver’s license during the Loan closing,” the bank wrote in a lawsuit.

Whether that particular loan is part of the 13 referenced in the CI filing remains unclear. But the method described closely mirrors the scheme outlined in the Georgia case. With the details now public, Davis and CJ Evins have notified the court of their intent to plead guilty. A plea hearing is scheduled for April 27.

Both have been charged with aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The latter carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years. What happens next will likely become clearer once that hearing unfolds on April 27.