“No Power in My Left Leg”: Tyreek Hill Announces Worrying Injury Update After Comeback Post

Tyreek Hill is currently going through a situation he surely wouldn’t have wanted ahead of training camp. For the first time in his 10-year NFL career, he’s a free agent without a team. At the same time, he isn’t expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season as he continues to recover from injury. Amidst the uncertainty, the veteran wide receiver has shared a concerning update about his recovery in a recent YouTube video.

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“So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said in the video. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. I’ve been activating the quads, the glutes, the hamstrings, the calves. I’ve been doing all the stability work, all the mobility work I need to get my knee back right. But it’s one day at a time.”

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Before providing an update on his knee, Hill revealed that doctors had told him he might never run again. However, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that he’s determined to prove them wrong. In the video, Hill can be seen working out in a pool, practicing push-offs, something he said he used to do with his father.

Later, he was shown sprinting on a basketball court, doing wall sit-ups and cardio. Throughout the process, Hill made it clear that he believes he’s only a month and a half away from running like “Cheetah” again. The development on Hill’s injury update gained momentum after the receiver shared a comeback post.

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“Minding my business, mind on my Business…🐆 10 months later… #TheComeback,” Hill captioned his Instagram post, while sharing a part of his YouTube clip, revealing his doctor’s skepticism around his health.

In Week 4 of the 2025 season against the New York Jets, Hill caught a pass near the sideline in the third quarter and was brought down by Jets rookie defensive back Malachi Moore. As Moore tackled him by his left leg, Hill’s knee twisted awkwardly underneath him, resulting in the injury.

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Hill underwent surgery to repair his knee after it was revealed that the receiver has a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including the ACL. That said, following his injury, the Dolphins released Hill earlier this offseason. While he was frequently linked to rejoining the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2026 season, Tyreek Hill currently remains a free agent.