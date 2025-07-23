Goodbye to WR – Matt LaFluer Removes Matthew Golden’s Obstacle to Being Jordan Love’s No. 1

It wasn’t always pretty, but Jordan Love’s receiver unit in 2024 was anything but boring. Jayden Reed took the lead with 857 yards and six scores, while Christian Watson averaged a league-crushing 21.3 YPC—when his knee allowed it. Romeo Doubs? Reliable volume guy with 600+ yards. And Dontayvion Wicks? Flashes of promise, but nine drops on 39 catches had fans double-taking. It was a group with no true WR1—but too much talent to keep hiding behind “potential.”

And that’s exactly what makes 2025 so interesting. The depth is undeniable—Reed’s still ascending, Doubs is glue, Watson’s the wild card, and rookie Matthew Golden’s been buzzing since spring ball. But too many mouths to feed is a real thing in Green Bay right now. The coaching staff knows it. The front office knows it. So now? The shake-up begins. And let’s just say—when a wideout suddenly starts getting reps on defense, something’s definitely up.

Matt LaFluer and the Packers are set to utilize the fourth-year wideout, Bo Melton, as a cornerback in the 2025 season. The Packers’ general manager, Brian Gutekunst, confirmed the plan while speaking to the reporters on the team’s first open practice on Wednesday. “Bo’s going to spend most of his time at corner,” he said. “We know what he can do as a receiver and on special teams … we’re excited to see what he might be able to do at corner for us on defense.”

But it’s not just the position swapping in Green Bay. Melton will ditch his classic wide receiver jersey No. 80 and will don a more versatile No. 16 entering the 2025 season. The former seventh-round pick, Melton, spent a couple of seasons in Green Bay’s receiving corps, showed up in 22 career games, starting 1, and piled up 24 receptions for 309 yards.

Fast forward to now, and Melton’s about to put his talent to work—this time in LaFleur’s secondary. As part of his plan to utilize Melton at corner, Gutekunst explained that he had this idea when he scouted Melton during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The reason seemed palpable: Melton played at corner in high school and early on his college career at Rutgers.

So yeah, Bo Melton’s flipping positions as part of the Packers’ training camp plans. Is it going to work out or not? We’ll find out soon. But with that door open, don’t be surprised if the Packers use a new WR1.

Jordan Love to get a new WR1?

For years, the fanbase criticized the Packers for not picking a true wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. This year, that storyline ended when they drafted Matthew Golden at 23rd overall. The last time this happened was back in 2002 when they used their No. 20 overall pick to draft Javon Walker. The former Texas wide receiver arrives in the NFL with notable praise from the team and the fanbase. And of course, the hype as well.

His final season in Texas? 16 starts, 58 catches for 987 yards, and 9 scores? The NFL Scouting Combine? He turned heads there as well, with blistering 4.29 speed. And you could feel, Matt LaFleur has set his eyes on rookie wideout’s lightning speed to make him Jordan Love’s No. 1 target. The training camp is in motion, and Sports Illustrated predicted that the Packers might use Golden as their WR1 instead of Reed. In hopes of filling the gap of a true WR1 on their roster.

For the time being, it’s too early to predict, sure, considering Reed had a standout season last year. But this point isn’t without merit. Golden played mainly outside, but he can also play in the slot. His college stats speak volumes. The writing is on the wall: Matthew Golden is expected to have an elite career in Green Bay. Whether he’ll be No. 1 receiver and make good chemistry with Jordan Love or not? That we shall see.