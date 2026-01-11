Josh Jacobs Confirms Position on Matt LaFleur Firing After Packers HC Puts All Blame on Locker Room

Can the Chicago Bears really be the reason Ed Policy hesitates on extending Matt LaFleur?

It sounds dramatic, but after what just happened, it’s not an unreasonable question. The Bears, under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, had already pulled off one stunning comeback against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. Now, they’ve done it again. This time, when it mattered most, erasing an 18-point deficit to knock LaFleur and the Packers out of the playoffs and advance to the divisional round.

Naturally, that loss opens the door to uncomfortable conversations. Could Policy rethink an extension? Or, in a more extreme scenario, could he even consider moving on before LaFleur’s contract runs out? There’s no clear answer yet. But inside the locker room, at least one voice is crystal clear. Packers running back Josh Jacobs didn’t hesitate to stand up for his head coach after the 31–27 collapse.

“I think he’s (LaFleur) become a great leader since I’ve been here, and I think that you know he cares a lot about this program and the people in the building and I see him put in extra work every day and I know what he means to the players,” Jacobs said after a disappointing 31-27 loss to Chicago. “So, I mean speaking for myself, I’m gonna stand firm on wanting him to be the head coach and wanting to figure something out with him.”

LaFleur’s future wasn’t supposed to feel this uncertain, not after how Green Bay opened the season back in September. But losing a wild-card game to a century-old rival changes the mood quickly. Jacobs feels it. LaFleur knows it. And the fans definitely feel it. That’s why the conversation exists at all. For now, the facts are simple: LaFleur is under contract through the 2026 season.

Still, Saturday’s loss complicates things for Policy, especially if he was already on the fence. Blowing a 21–3 halftime lead doesn’t just sting; it forces reflection. Green Bay allowed 25 points in the fourth quarter alone, becoming part of history for all the wrong reasons. Chicago is now just the fourth team in NFL history to win a playoff game after trailing by 15 or more entering the final quarter.

And context matters here. LaFleur isn’t a bad head coach. He never was. His regular-season record sits at an impressive 76–40–1. That’s a major reason players like Jacobs want continuity. But the postseason paints a different picture.

LaFleur is 3–6 in the playoffs. The Packers have reached the postseason six times in LaFleur’s seven-year tenure, yet they’ve now exited in the opening round in back-to-back seasons. Their last three appearances have all come as a wild-card team. They haven’t won the NFC North since 2021, and they haven’t hosted a playoff game since their divisional-round loss to San Francisco on January 22, 2022.

So yes, LaFleur hasn’t been bad. But in the NFL, “not bad” isn’t always enough, especially when January keeps ending the same way. After all, we’ve just seen Baltimore parting ways with their winningest head coach, John Harbaugh. Add a historic collapse against the Bears to that résumé, and it only adds fuel to the fire. And fittingly, LaFleur didn’t shy away from addressing that disappointment after the game, bluntly, and without excuses.

Matt LaFleur on ‘script getting flipped in the second-half’

Some thought the Packers blowing a 16–6 lead late in the fourth quarter against the Bears in Week 16 was as bad as it could get. Turns out, that was just a preview. The wild-card loss somehow managed to be even more deflating, and that’s exactly why Matt LaFleur didn’t dodge accountability afterward.

“When you are in complete control of the football game, and the script gets flipped from the second half, it was a lot of self-inflicted things…we had opportunities to put them away, and we couldn’t get it done,” the head coach said.

He wasn’t exaggerating. Green Bay entered the fourth quarter up 21–6. Fifteen minutes later, they were walking off the field with a 31–27 loss. Chicago outscored them 25–6 in the final frame, and every phase contributed to the collapse. The offense stalled, the defense couldn’t get stops, and special teams added to the chaos.

In the third quarter alone, the Packers had four possessions and managed just one first down. Momentum was slipping, even before the scoreboard reflected it. Defensively, they couldn’t contain Caleb Williams, who threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, repeatedly extending drives when Green Bay needed a stop.

Special teams then took center stage for all the wrong reasons. The Packers did push the lead to 27–16, but kicker Brandon McManus missed the extra point. After Chicago cut the deficit to three, he followed it up by missing a 44-yard field goal on the next drive. That sequence all but flipped the game. By the time the Bears sealed it, the damage was complete. Chicago moves on to host a divisional-round game at home. As for the Packers and LaFleur, the season ends here.