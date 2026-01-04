brand-logo
Matt LaFleur Announces Trevon Diggs' Role in the Playoffs After Packers Debut

Keshav Pareek

Jan 4, 2026 | 5:17 PM EST

Matt LaFleur Announces Trevon Diggs’ Role in the Playoffs After Packers Debut

ByKeshav Pareek

Jan 4, 2026 | 5:17 PM EST

The Green Bay Packers dropped the regular-season finale 16-3 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon after resting several key starters, with their playoff spot already secured. Still, one storyline stood out. Trevon Diggs made his Packers debut after parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys, offering a first look at how he might fit into Green Bay’s defense.

And with the postseason approaching, Diggs’ role remains very much open-ended. Head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that nothing is settled when it comes to whether Diggs could start. According to Packers writer Zach Jacobson, LaFleur said Diggs can “absolutely” help the team in the playoffs.

“You have no idea of how it’s going until you look at the tape,” he says. “I think it was good for him to just hear some of the calls, get acclimated with our defense, and I think we can build on that going into this week,” the HC said.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

