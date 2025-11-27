Matt LaFleur Confirms Stance on Packers’ Timeout Controversy Against Lions Amid Dan Campbell’s Frustrations

The Green Bay Packers came out on top on the first of the three Thanksgiving Day games, beating the Detroit Lions 31-24. In the process, though, their couple of touchdowns on fourth down in the first half caught attention, especially one sequence late in the second quarter. With under two minutes left before halftime, the Packers lined up for a 4th-and-1 at Detroit’s 2-yard line.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, right as the ball was about to be snapped, officials threw a flag for a false start on Green Bay for right guard Anthony Belton. If that call had stood, it would’ve backed them up and pretty much forced a field goal or a punt. But Matt LaFleur had already called a timeout at almost the exact same moment. And because the timeout came first, the play and the penalty got wiped out.

After the game, LaFleur was asked about the sequence and whether the officials handled it correctly. His answer was quick and simple. “Of course they called it right,” the HC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the whole sequence, the Packers were up 10–7. And let’s just say that the overturned penalty felt like Christmas came early for them. Getting the timeout instead of the false start was a huge break. Instead of facing fourth-and-6, Green Bay kept it at fourth-and-1. From there, Jordan Love had to finish the job, and he did it precisely.

The Packers went for it, and Love found Romeo Doubs for a clean 2-yard touchdown. Add in Brandon McManus’ extra point, and suddenly the Packers were sitting on a 17–7 lead. If that penalty had stood, we’re probably talking about a very different outcome. But fast forward to now: the Packers walked away with their eighth win of the season, while Dan Campbell’s Lions took their fifth loss. And judging by his reaction afterward, the Lions’ head coach was genuinely stunned by the officials’ decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Campbell couldn’t believe the refs gave Matt LaFleur’s Packers the timeout

Right after that crucial timeout late in the first half, the broadcast cut to Dan Campbell looking absolutely stunned. He couldn’t believe the officials had granted Green Bay a timeout in that moment, especially since the Packers turned that break into a touchdown. And as you’d expect, the call immediately split the fanbases right down the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Some people blasted the refs, insisting the timeout was the wrong call. Others argued Matt LaFleur clearly asked for it. So the big question became: did he actually call it or not? A field-level replay added fuel to the debate. The video shows Belton committing a false start first, and only then do you see LaFleur signaling for a timeout. That made a lot of fans think the coach reacted after the mistake, not before it.

On the flip side, supporters pointed to LaFleur making what looked like a “T” signal. But considering his play-calling sheet was covering his mouth, it was hard to tell whether the HC actually called for the timeout. Fox’s Tom Rinaldi helped clear it up a bit, saying LaFleur actually tried to verbally call the timeout ahead of time, but the refs didn’t hear him because Ford Field was absolutely roaring.

In other words, a loud stadium, an iffy angle, and a timing bang-bang play created the perfect recipe for controversy. In the end, it benefited the Packers, but that can’t be said for the Lions, and Campbell’s reaction pretty much said the rest.