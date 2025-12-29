Matt LaFleur to Make Tough Decision Amid Jordan Love Injury That Will Decide Packers’ Playoff Fate

After a disappointing 41–24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Green Bay Packers now find themselves on a three-game skid. Still, the bigger picture hasn’t changed much. Green Bay has already clinched a playoff spot and locked up the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Which naturally raises the question: with nothing at stake in the standings, will head coach Matt LaFleur rest his main starters in the regular-season finale against the already eliminated Minnesota Vikings?

For now, LaFleur says the answer isn’t clear.

“I would say we’ve had some early discussions in regards to what route we’re going to do, and I’ll be able to update you guys later in the week. But despite what has been reported potentially, nothing’s been decided.”

That uncertainty leaves LaFleur weighing two competing ideas: play the starters and maintain rhythm, or rest them and prioritize health heading into the playoffs. On paper, resting key players makes sense, especially given how banged up the roster is right now. But history complicates that decision.

Back in 2021, LaFleur rested several important players during the second half of the regular-season finale in Detroit after clinching the No. 1 seed. The result? A flat divisional-round performance, where offensive struggles and special-teams mistakes cost the Packers a home playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fast forward to the 2024 season, and LaFleur took the opposite approach. He played his starters in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. But things unraveled again. Green Bay lost the game, wide receiver Christian Watson tore his ACL, and franchise quarterback Jordan Love suffered an elbow injury. The postseason didn’t offer much relief either. The Packers were bounced by the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

That’s where the dilemma truly sits. LaFleur has lived both extremes. Resting starters and paying for it, then playing them and still paying a price. And now, with Love navigating concussion protocol and injuries piling up across the roster, the margin for error feels even thinner. No matter which route he chooses, there’s risk attached.

Multiple injuries on the roster can hinder Matt LaFleur’s playoff strategy

“I think you’re leaning on past experiences and certainly it was a tough lesson a year ago in regards to what we lost going into the wild-card round, but yeah, absolutely, you lean into those and then kinda the state of the team as well,” Matt LaFleur didn’t shy away from addressing the past mistakes and how the analysts are leaning on that, as Green Bay prepares for the postseason.

Still, the bigger issue is hard to ignore. Injuries are piling up on both sides of the ball, and it starts in the quarterback room. Jordan Love has been sidelined after suffering a concussion against the Bears, forcing him to miss the Week 17 loss to the Ravens.

In his absence, Malik Willis stepped in and played efficiently, completing 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. But even that wasn’t enough to swing the result. And matters only got more complicated when Willis exited late in the fourth quarter after a seven-yard completion, visibly feeling the effects of a shoulder injury he had been dealing with since the previous week.

That leaves plenty of uncertainty heading into the regular-season finale. Who lines up under center against the Vikings: Love or Willis? LaFleur’s stance, at least philosophically, is clear. Love is the franchise quarterback, and if he’s healthy, the job is his.

“Certainly have a lot of confidence in both of those guys, but it’s clear that Jordan is our franchise quarterback, and when he is healthy, he’s going to be our starter. So just want to squash all that,” the HC said.

But even if Love does return, the injury list doesn’t end there. Green Bay has already lost tight end Tucker Kraft and defensive end Micah Parsons to torn ACLs, while Devonte Wyatt and Elgton Jenkins are done for the season with leg injuries. Tight end John FitzPatrick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, right tackle Zach Tom has missed multiple games with a knee issue, and several others exited the Ravens game and never returned.

Taken together, LaFleur finds himself in a familiar limbo. He can roll out his starters against Minnesota to chase momentum, but the health concerns won’t disappear. Resting them protects bodies, but risks another flat finish. What’s clear is this: the last few weeks have been rough for Green Bay. And the road ahead doesn’t look easier.