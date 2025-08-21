Matt LaFleur’s Micah Parsons Pursuit May Jeopardize Packers’ Long-Term Future After Making First Move

“I feel good that Micah is going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Brian Schottenheimer sounded upbeat when asked if Micah Parsons would suit up in Week 1. But amidst the contract drama and the front office’s dead silence, a question emerges: is he actually going to play? ESPN’s Adam Schefter isn’t too convinced. “It sounds like at some point—whether that’s now, after the season, after two seasons—the two sides are headed to a divorce,” he put it bluntly.

The writing’s already on the wall. Parsons hasn’t exactly hidden the fact that he doesn’t want to play in Dallas, and the rumor mill’s spinning fast with talk of a split. Which makes you wonder: Who’s willing to trade for a guy like Micah? Well, Ian Rapoport thinks and expects Matt LaFleur and the Packers could be the ones. “I would say I would expect the Packers would be among the teams really interested,” he said.

While the Packers are not well-known for such a type of trade, sure. But the GM Brian Gutekunst has never been shy about pulling the trigger on a big move when the timing feels right, no matter the outcome. And if Parsons wants a way out while the Cowboys keep playing stubborn with “no-trade” talk, expect Gutekunst to make a move. Which leaves us wondering the fun part—what would a Packers-Parsons trade even look like? We’ll break it down piece by piece.

It’s the script we’ve witnessed before. Back in 2018, Gutekunst tried to pull off the same deal for Khalil Mack (he was with the Oakland Raiders at that time). Just like Parsons, Mack was already a star player and had played for four seasons. He even won Defensive Player of the Year. But to spice it up, Oakland was clear that they didn’t want to give a new deal to Mack, unlike the Cowboys, who are just stretching things.

That said, Mack arrived in the trade market, and the Packers made their offer. The twist? Well, Mack was traded to the Bears, along with the 2nd and 5th round picks of the 2020 NFL draft (in exchange for 1st and 3rd round picks of 2020 and a 6th round pick of 2019). And after trading for Mack, the Bears gave him a six-year, $141 million contract, which worked out to about 13.2% of the salary cap at the time.

And that’s where the conversation begins. Parsons is the player of the same calibre, even though he hasn’t won the Defensive Player of the Year like Mack. By now, it’s already confirmed that if the Packers are to trade for Micah, they’ll have to give up multiple future picks, which can affect their future. Besides, if we adjust Mack’s six-year, $141 million deal to today’s cap, it would be the same as paying a player $37 million per year.

Yes, just under what TJ Watt makes now ($41 million per year) as the highest-paid non-QB. Long story short: the Khalil Mack deal is the closest example of what could happen with Parsons. Only if the Packers decide to trade for him. They’ll get a generational talent, no doubt. But at a cost of future draft picks and an upcoming massive contract extension. But if the chatter carries any weight, Green Bay has already made its first move.

The Packers actually seem interested in Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons had a solid season last year. We’re talking about 12 sacks, 43 tackles, and two forced fumbles in 13 games. So, entering the final season of his deal, his contract extension demand was palpable. But did the Cowboys give him a deal? Absolutely not. In fact, Micah asked for a way out and straight-up claimed that he doesn’t want to play for the Cowboys. Soon after, the trade rumors started surfacing. The frontrunners? The Packers.

And on Wednesday, August 20, reporter Sean Wright added another layer to it. He wrote on his X: “The Green Bay #Packers have held exploratory trade talks with the Dallas #Cowboys centered on star pass rusher Micah Parsons, sources tell me. Newly appointed president Ed Policy is said to be eager to begin his tenure in Green Bay with a major splash.”

Ed Policy recently replaced Mark Murphy as the President and CEO of the Packers. And the way things are shaping up, he seems to start his tenure with a big move. The logic tracks as well. The Packers currently have Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness. Gary showed flashes, and Van Ness carries potential entering the 2025 season, no doubt.

But neither of them managed to consistently dominate. If Brian Gutekunst wants, Parsons could actually flip the script. The pass rusher is reportedly seeking a $200 million deal. Will the Cowboys give him? If not, will Matt LaFleur and the Packers trade for him? Everything is at the table, and the clock is ticking. We’ll see how this turns out.