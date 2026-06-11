“Nut Up or Shut Up”: Tucker Kraft Sends Strong Message to Jordan Love & Packers Teammates Amid OTAs

Tucker Kraft watched the Green Bay Packers go from a strong 9-3-1 start to a late-season collapse from his couch after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. The Packers lost their final five games, including the historic Wild Card round loss to the Chicago Bears. And now, as he eyes a strong return in 2026, the fourth-year tight end has urged his teammates to stay focused on football.

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“The coaches are here to take players where they can’t go by themselves, but we have to meet them halfway,” Kraft said. “They’re here to teach us the offense, but it’s up to us to make that come to fruition. And I’m not saying it’s a culmination of players’ failures, but we’re not winning. So, each man has to nut up or shut up. I think it’s that simple that you just do your job, one play at a time.

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“I hear you’re playing the huddle. I look at my assignment, my alignment, my technique, I think one to two things that might change that play in a snapshot. Here comes a snap, and you never get a single play back in the NFL. So, I think you just have to have the right attitude.”

The Packers, who will begin their third round of OTAs on June 15, made it to the postseason last year, but the team still had multiple problems on offense. On paper, Green Bay rushed for 2,037 yards, one of their better totals in the league. Jordan Love, meanwhile, threw just 6 interceptions for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, throughout the season.

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But the Packers were a mixed bag in average scoring output. Green Bay ranked 16th in scoring, producing just 23 points per game.

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Besides, they also averaged about 329 yards per game, good for only 17th in the league. Take the Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants, for instance. While Green Bay won the game 27-20, the overall offensive performance was sloppy. They dropped seven passes on the offense and four passes on defense that could have been interceptions.

Then, against the Bears in Week 16, the Packers dropped the matchup 22-16 in overtime. But the highlight of the game was that Green Bay failed to score a single touchdown inside the red zone. Per reports, the Packers went 0-for-5 on red zone scoring opportunities and also had an inefficient first-down running,

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They had a 44.5% success rate on first-and-10, ranking 18th in the league. Meanwhile, their running game on first down posted a 34.7% success rate, ranking 22nd. On top of that, injuries did the rest of the work. Tucker Kraft went down after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last November. Jayden Reed, meanwhile, was also limited because of a broken clavicle and a Jones fracture.

The Packers made several questionable choices last year with their offensive line and were marred by injuries. One of Matt LaFleur’s biggest errors was probably keeping Elgton Jenkins at center, who earned a 62nd overall grade by PFF. He played 538 offensive snaps in 9 games last year, allowing just 10 total pressures and 4 penalties, before he went down with a season-ending lower-leg fracture during a MNF game against the Philadelphia Eagles in November 2025.

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Aaron Banks, who signed a four-year, $77 million contract, struggled with consistency in the run game while starting 14 of 15 games played. He allowed 27 pressures and two sacks while committing four penalties overall and was graded 53.5 overall by PFF.

Rasheed Walker, on the other hand, started all 17 games, playing nearly 1,000 offensive snaps, allowing 5 sacks and 34 pressures, and was flagged for 9 penalties throughout 2025. PFF graded him 63.0 overall. Sean Rhyan, meanwhile, started the year at right guard but was eventually shifted to center following Elgton’s season-ending injury.

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Matt LaFleur and Co. may be one of the best in the league to develop the right offensive linemen at multiple positions, and rotating the best 5 as starters each week. However, shaky performances last season, combined with multiple injuries, forced the head coach to keep the offensive line moving, which proved to be one of Green Bay’s biggest weaknesses in a long time.

Adding all the issues, it’s hard to ignore the Packers’ disappointing finish to the 2025 season. That led head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ coaching staff to get rid of some schemes and implement major changes.

“We took a long, deep dive into everything we’ve done over the past 7 years. Run game, pass game, screen game,” LaFleur said. “We got rid of some stuff that you think is effective, but when you watch it, not quite what you thought it was.”

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That said, the Packers are now looking for a fresh start ahead of the 2026 season after a poor finish last year. Tucker Kraft, meanwhile, is eyeing a Week 1 return after missing the second half of the 2025 season, while also seeking a contract extension at the same time.