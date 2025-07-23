Packers News: Matt LaFleur Brings Aaron Rodgers Coach Back After 2 Major Hirings for Jordan Love

Last year, the Green Bay Packers quietly brought in Robert Saleh—yes, that same defensive maestro who bullied Matt LaFleur in the 49ers‘ heyday—to give LaFleur’s offense a decoder ring from a defensive lens, showing them how defenses think, disguise, and break rhythm. Saleh’s “fluid” consultant gig wasn’t about reworking the D-side; it was LaFleur saying, “Let’s get a defense-minded brain to help attack even harder.” That mid-season move sparked buzz and noticeable gaps-shrinking on offense.

Fast forward to 2025: the Packers aren’t settling for last year’s tweak—they’ve just brought in another heavy-hitter to shake things up on… defense. This time, it’s Nathaniel Hackett, who’s returning to Green Bay and will be assisting with the defense, a similar way Saleh did last season. Hackett has worked with the Packers for three years under LaFleur as their offensive coordinator.

