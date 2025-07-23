brand-logo
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Brings Aaron Rodgers Coach Back After 2 Major Hirings for Jordan Love

ByKeshav Pareek

Jul 23, 2025 | 12:52 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Last year, the Green Bay Packers quietly brought in Robert Salehyes, that same defensive maestro who bullied Matt LaFleur in the 49ers‘ heyday—to give LaFleur’s offense a decoder ring from a defensive lens, showing them how defenses think, disguise, and break rhythm. Saleh’s “fluid” consultant gig wasn’t about reworking the D-side; it was LaFleur saying, “Let’s get a defense-minded brain to help attack even harder.” That mid-season move sparked buzz and noticeable gaps-shrinking on offense.

Fast forward to 2025: the Packers aren’t settling for last year’s tweak—they’ve just brought in another heavy-hitter to shake things up on… defense. This time, it’s Nathaniel Hackett, who’s returning to Green Bay and will be assisting with the defense, a similar way Saleh did last season. Hackett has worked with the Packers for three years under LaFleur as their offensive coordinator.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

"Is Green Bay's strategy of offensive minds on defense a genius move or a desperate gamble?"

