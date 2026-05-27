Packers Receive Costly $6.2M Update on Cutting Josh Jacobs Following His Arrest

Essentials Inside The Story Packers running back Josh Jacobs arrested after a domestic violence incident

Jacobs is entering the third year of a four-year, $48M deal signed in 2024

The 28-year-old running back has vehemently denied all allegations

Since the possibility of league discipline for Josh Jacobs has been building after his arrest, the Green Bay Packers are left with uncertainty around their star running back ahead of the 2026 season. And in a hypothetical world, that could force the Packers to consider parting ways with Jacobs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And if that scenario materializes, it is also worth looking at how that decision would affect Green Bay financially. According to reports, the Packers would absorb roughly a $6.2 million dead cap hit if they decided to release the veteran running back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacobs joined the Packers on a four-year, $48 million deal during the 2024 free agency, including $12.5 million guaranteed. And considering he’s still under contract, the Packers still owe him around $25 million for the next two seasons.

The latest developments involving Jacobs gained momentum this week after he was arrested and booked into Brown County Jail, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin. Authorities say Jacobs is now facing five charges tied to an alleged domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those charges include felony strangulation and suffocation, along with four misdemeanor counts involving battery (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse), and intimidation of a victim. According to reports, police initially responded to a complaint around 8:37 p.m. Saturday before eventually arresting Jacobs earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the unexpected incident, a Packers spokesperson told The Athletic, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.” At the same time, the league told the outlet that they are also “aware of the report” and have “been in contact with the club.”

And it would not be unfair to say this development comes at a critical point in Jacobs’ career. Over the last two seasons, the running back has been one of Green Bay’s most productive offensive players, recording 2,258 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in 32 starts while also adding 72 receptions for 624 yards and two additional touchdowns across the 2024 and 2025 seasons combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the investigation involving Josh Jacobs remains active, with authorities reportedly setting bond at $1,350. And while the legal situation clearly puts his 2026 season in uncertainty, reports also indicate the 28-year-old running back has denied any wrongdoing tied to the allegations.

Josh Jacobs denies any wrongdoing

Following his recent arrest, Josh Jacobs’ attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac, released a statement making it clear that Jacobs denies all allegations tied to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the attorneys said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also marks the second major off-field issue connected to Jacobs during his NFL career. Back in 2021, while still playing for the Raiders, Jacobs was arrested after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road on January 4.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

According to reports, Jacobs crashed his vehicle and suffered minor injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities stated that Jacobs admitted he may have fallen asleep while driving, while officers also reportedly concluded that he appeared impaired following the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, because Jacobs’ blood alcohol level was reportedly below the legal limit, the prosecutors didn’t pursue DUI charges. Instead, prosecutors filed a misdemeanor charge for “failure to exercise due care.” And now, Jacobs has once again found himself in an off-field controversy. Only this time, the investigation remains active.