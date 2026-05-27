Packers Receive Major Update From DA on Josh Jacobs’ Release as Matt LaFleur Sidesteps Questions on Arrest

Just a day after reports surfaced that star running back Josh Jacobs had been arrested on five domestic violence-related charges, the Green Bay Packers received a significant update regarding his situation. According to reports, the 28-year-old running back was released from jail on Wednesday. And while no formal charges have been filed at this time, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

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“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a statement. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate.”

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Under Wisconsin law, law enforcement officers can make an arrest based on probable cause involving domestic violence-related incidents. However, it is ultimately the responsibility of the district attorney’s office to determine whether formal criminal charges should actually be filed. In Jacobs’ case, no official charges have been issued so far.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin arrested Jacobs on Tuesday on five allegations, including felony strangulation and suffocation, along with four misdemeanor accusations involving battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim.

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Authorities stated that officers responded to a disturbance complaint around 8:37 a.m. CT Saturday before eventually arresting the Packers running back earlier this week. And after previously issuing a statement denying the allegations, Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac, released another statement following their client’s release from custody.

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“We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him,” the statement of the attorneys read. “As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”

After the situation first became public, both the Packers and the NFL acknowledged they were aware of the matter involving Jacobs. That said, while the running back’s arrest clearly created uncertainty surrounding his 2026 season, his release likely provides at least some relief for Green Bay as the organization continues hosting OTAs. At the same time, though, the Packers’ head coach, Matt LaFleur, has reportedly declined to answer questions around his RB’s situation.

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This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!