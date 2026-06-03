“We All in Support of Him”: Xavier McKinney & Jordan Love React to Josh Jacobs Joining Packers Practice During Investigation

Josh Jacobs didn’t attend the Green Bay Packers‘ OTAs last week amid his legal troubles. But the 28-year-old running back returned to the team’s practice during the second week of the OTAs on Monday, while the investigation remains pending. Still, Jacobs is getting support from his teammates as well as the coaches. After he joined the team’s offseason program, head coach Matt LaFleur said that “Business as usual” for Jacobs, while his teammates confirmed the situation is being discussed internally.

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“That’s my guy. So, I didn’t really know too much until obviously it came out, but we’re all in support of him, and we understand things happen. I get it, things happen,” said the Packers’ safety Xavier McKinney.

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If there’s someone in the Packers’ locker room who knows Jacobs more than anyone, it’s McKinney. Both players were teammates in Alabama for a couple of seasons in 2017 and 2018 before they joined the Packers as free agents ahead of the 2024 season. Fast forward, and Jacobs, meanwhile, has been under scrutiny for the past couple of weeks.

Jacobs was initially investigated on May 23 before being arrested on May 26 on five charges. We’re talking about charges of battery (domestic abuse, criminal property damage), domestic abuse, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse, strangulation, and suffocation), and intimidation of a victim following.

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At the time, the Packers admitted that they’re aware of the RB’s situation. He remained in custody for 24 hours before the authorities released him on May 27. As that unfolded, Jacobs’ teammate and the Packers’ wide receiver, Christian Watson, addressed the situation, citing the trust in the system to handle Jacobs’ ongoing legal troubles.

“I’m just letting that run its course,” Watson said. “We got obviously a system in place that handles all that stuff, so I’m not going to pass judgment or formulate an opinion until all the facts are out. So, I’m just kind of letting that run its course.”

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Under Wisconsin law, law enforcement officers can make an arrest based on probable cause in domestic violence-related incidents. However, it is the district attorney’s office that ultimately determines whether to file formal criminal charges.

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In Josh Jacobs’ case, though, the Brown County District Attorney announced last week that they had not filed any charges against the RB yet, as the DA has requested additional investigation.

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a statement. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date.”

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While Jacobs has practiced during the Packers’ OTAs on Monday as well as on Tuesday, he’s currently under investigation. And until the investigation is over, the Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love has admitted that the situation will remain behind closed doors.

Jordan Love says the Packers are keeping Josh Jacobs’ situation under wraps

During the second week of the OTAs, Jordan Love addressed the media while discussing Josh Jacobs’ situation. The quarterback noted that while the situation has been discussed internally, it has not been a distraction to the team.

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“We’ve talked internally. Everyone knows what the situation is there, and we’ve talked, but obviously, the details are, you know, we’re keeping that,” Love said. “Everybody’s keeping that under wraps right now, just out of respect for the situation and obviously all the legal stuff that’s going to be playing out. But it’s great to have Josh here with us, being able to work with us and get back to work.

“We’re just kind of waiting and letting it play out on us…There’s always questions. I was shocked when I saw it. And like I said, it’s one of those things we’re going to let it play out. There’s a lot of uncertainty when you hear something like that of what might happen. But we’ll see, we’ll let it play out, and then I’ll go for more.”

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Imago Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ever since the Packers brought Josh Jacobs in 2024, the 28-year-old running back has been efficient in the backfield as well as in the passing game. Starting in 32 games, the back rushed for 2,258 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also tallying 626 more yards and 2 passing touchdowns on 72 receptions.

While his status for the 2026 season remains uncertain amid the ongoing investigation, it will be worth seeing how things eventually unfold for Jacobs and the Packers.