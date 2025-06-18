Panthers News: John Harbaugh Shatters Dave Canales’ CB Dream in 8 Days

When a two-time Pro Bowler hits the market, the ripple effect is immediate, and Jaire Alexander’s case is no different. Now a marquee name in free agency, Alexander wasn’t searching for a landing spot—contenders were lining up for his services. Yeah, you read that right. Las Vegas Raiders supporters chimed in—59% in a fan poll said Alexander would be a perfect fit in Vegas.

Over in San Francisco, insiders noted how the Niners quietly circled his name after freeing up cap space. It’s not a frenzy, but the league’s antennae were definitely up. To spice things up, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers might be interested in signing the veteran cornerback. “Carolina is interested in Jaire Alexander,” Schefter reported.

Long story short: a handful of playoff hopefuls see Alexander as an immediate secondary life. But it looks like John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens just entered the chat. Recently, Lamar Jackson didn’t mince words when asked about Alexander’s availability in free agency. “Go get him, Eric,” Jackson said, referring to General Manager Eric DeCosta. “I love all our corners, don’t get me wrong. But go get him, Eric.”

Lamar and Alexander have been friends since their time at Louisville, and no wonder the two-time MVP wanted a lovely reunion in Baltimore. And it looks like the Ravens are planning to make that happen. Why? Well, on Wednesday, Ari Meirov of the NFL Spotlight reported that the “Ravens are signing CB Jaire Alexander.” Yep, you read that right. And just like that, Lamar Jackson’s wish was granted.

This might be some tough news for the Panthers, given that moments before the Ravens signed Alexander, Adam Schefter noted that, “The Carolina Panthers are interested in Jaire Alexander and I think there’s other teams that are offering him more many than Baltimore can.”Besides, when the Panthers’ HC was asked about the possibility of signing Alexander, he made it clear that there were always chances of bringing elite players to the team.

“I don’t know that for sure, but we’re always open to the chance of just bringing great players in here to create that competition,” Canales said. “I wouldn’t say no. But right now, we have to take all the information in. I’m sure those conversations will happen, just to kinda see like, ‘What are they looking for?’ It’s gotta be the right fit for both sides. And so, those are all things we’d be open to.”

But at the end of the day, it’s Harbaugh and Co., who snagged the two-time Pro-Bowler. Alexander is entering a crowded secondary of the Ravens. Last week, Head Coach Harbaugh didn’t shy away from ruling out the possibility of adding another veteran corner to the roster. “Yes, we are happy with the guys we have, and I’m very confident those guys are all going to do well,” Harbaugh said. “And we turn over every stone. We’re always interested in anything you see on the waiver wire or anything else.”

Fast forward to now, and the two-time Pro Bowler is all set to complement Harbaugh’s secondary in the 2025 season.

Jaire Alexander will add depth to John Harbaugh’s cornerback group

After spending seven seasons with Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers eventually released the 28-year-old corner after the team couldn’t reach an agreement on extending his contract. But the writing had been on the wall for a while. Alexander’s recurring injury concerns (he played just 14 games in the last couple of seasons), paired with a hefty cap hit, the decision feels more strategic than sentimental.

But John Harbaugh and Co. are pretty much aware of Alexander’s calibre when he’s healthy. Drafted back in the 2018 NFL draft, the CB has played 78 games in his career with 287 tackles, 70 passes defended, and 12 interceptions. The veteran CB appeared in just 14 games in the last two years due to injuries, no doubt. But his 89.5 coverage grade in the last three years? That’s tied for second among all the NFL CBs.

And as per the Pro Football Focus, he’s the ninth-best CB in the league entering the 2025 season. No wonder the Ravens trusted Alexander, and now he’s all set to complement Baltimore’s secondary. He’ll join the Ravens’ cornerback group led by four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey and second-year CB Nate Wiggins.

While Humphrey plays inside, Alexander will be the outside CB opposite Wiggins. Besides these three, John Harbaugh’s secondary also includes Chidobe Awuzie (joined this offseason), Jalyn Armour-Davis, T.J. Tampa, and sixth-round rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam. No doubt, thrilling news for Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr.