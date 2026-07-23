Panthers Owner David Tepper Adds $500 Million to Bank of America Stadium Renovation as Total Project Cost Hits $1.3 Billion

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is looking to secure the future of both his NFL franchise and Major League Soccer club, Charlotte FC, for two more decades as Bank of America Stadium prepares to undergo a major renovation. After his initial investment in the project, reports have emerged that Tepper is set to contribute additional funding following the Panthers’ release of new renderings for the renovation.

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Tepper, through Tepper Sports & Entertainment, is reportedly investing an additional $500 million into the Bank of America Stadium renovation project. Reports further stated that Tepper and the stadium are aiming to bring major events to Charlotte, North Carolina, including a Super Bowl, the NFL Draft, the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and other marquee sporting events, with renovations expected to be completed by 2030.

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“The long-term extension with Bank of America reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to the Carolinas,” Tepper said. “For over three decades, Bank of America Stadium has helped create lasting memories for our fans and we’re excited for them to see what’s ahead. Our goal is to create experiences that enhance the passion and energy of the region while transforming this corridor into a weekend destination for world-class sports, entertainment and community events.”

That said, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that with an additional investment of $500 million, the initial upfront cost is now expected to be north of $1.3 billion. It coincides with announcing a long-term extension of their naming rights partner, Bank of America.

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In 2024, reports confirmed that the Panthers and the city would invest $800 million in the stadium’s renovation project. While the city committed $650 million, David Tepper reportedly pledged $150 million, with a promise to contribute additional funds for potential capital improvements over the duration of the agreement.

The most significant visual change to Bank of America Stadium is the expansion of its corners. It’ll give the nearly 30-year-old venue a more circular appearance. At the same time, it’ll also enhance social gathering areas, exterior video boards for watch parties, and a new 500-level patio overlooking both the field and the Charlotte skyline.

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Tepper Sports & Entertainment is also complementing the renovation with a new practice facility expected to open in 2027. Besides, a 4,400-seat indoor performance venue is slated for 2029. With the latest renderings now confirmed, the project is expected to be completed by 2030.