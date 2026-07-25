After Breaking Patriots Tradition for A.J. Brown, Robert Kraft Is Ready to Go Even Further for Christian Gonzalez

Robert Kraft isn’t repeating history of not offering big contracts to important players. In fact, the New England Patriots owner is offering a massive contract extension to cornerback Christian Gonzalez. After earning an All-Pro nod in 2024 and a Pro Bowl in 2025, the player made a name for himself and proved that he is worthy of a long-term extension. His hard work has now come to fruition as Gonzalez is all set to become the highest-paid cornerback in the league, breaking the league and the franchise record for the highest contract in Patriots history.

“We love Christian Gonzalez,” Kraft said during the team’s first public training camp practice. “We love him as a player, as a person. That’s why we’ve made an offer to him that makes him the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL, and coincidentally, it’s the highest contract in the Patriots franchise history. So we’re glad we drafted him and we developed here, and we hope he’ll be with us for a long time.”

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A former first-round, 17th overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, Gonzalez was entering the final year of his rookie contract. In April, however, the Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on the fourth-year cornerback. Still, Gonzalez was expected to sign a contract extension before the regular season kicks off.

While the deal has not been confirmed yet, he could be surpassing Trent McDuffie. Gonzalez’s career numbers align with his new deal. Across three years and in 34 games, the corner has recorded 145 tackles, 24 pass deflections, and three interceptions. And after extending him, the Patriots are ending their own tradition.

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Since Kraft bought the Patriots over three decades ago, he has hesitated in signing his players on bigger deals. Think of Logan Mankins in 2010, who was offered a free-agent tender despite his desire for a long-term contract, or Wes Welker, when New England offered him a $10 million deal, which was a “take-it or leave-it deal.” Eventually, Welker left the Patriots and signed with Denver.

Imago 260209 — SANTA CLARA, Feb. 9, 2026 — New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez C defends during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LX between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, the United States, Feb. 8, 2026. SPU.S.-SANTA CLARA-RUGBY-NFL-SUPER BOWL-FINAL WuxXiaoling PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Fast forward to now, and that’s no longer the case in New England. In fact, before signing Christian Gonzalez on a massive contract extension, the Patriots had acquired AJ Brown via a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, along with his remaining $113 million for four years as part of his contract.

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At the same time, Drake Maye is entering the third year of his rookie contract and will become eligible for an extension next offseason. The quarterback has already led the Patriots to one Super Bowl appearance, and with AJ Brown and Christian Gonzalez locked into long-term deals, New England appears well-positioned to make another championship run.

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With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if Maye is the next player to receive a long-term extension, giving Robert Kraft three cornerstone players under long-term contracts sooner rather than later.