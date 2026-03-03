Antonio Gibson’s Family Left Heartbroken as Wife Victoria Reveals Daughter’s Emotional Reaction to RB’s Patriots Release

Two years is a long time when you’re a kid. It’s just not a contract length or a roster move. It’s your whole world. School, friends, routines, the only version of home you really know outside your parents. That’s the reality Antonio Gibson’s daughter faced after the New England Patriots moved on from the running back, ending his two-year stay. And while fans processed it like football news, Victoria Gibson shared something far more personal on Instagram: A tearful moment of their daughter breaking down, with Antonio trying to comfort her through it.

“You remember the house, your favorite house, and we had to move into that one? We just might have to move somewhere else, everybody,” Gibson told his daughter, gently adding, “Can you wipe your tears? Wipe your tears,” as she slowly did.

The regular season brings noise. Think of thrill, chaos, highlight plays, and shockers. And it all unfolds in public. The offseason, though, plays differently. It’s quieter but heavier. One moment you’re out shopping, watching the sunset with your family, and before the day ends, you’re told the team has decided to release you.

That’s exactly how it unfolded for the Gibson household. After the Patriots released Gibson on February 23, Victoria later shared a vlog, revealing they had spent the entire day shopping and watching the sunset together, the very day the release came through. And somehow, she still framed it with perspective.

“Plot twist: It was still the best day,” she wrote in the caption.

For their daughter, though, perspective is harder. The idea of leaving home again hit immediately. Gibson, 27, has been living in Massachusetts with his family, and now, with free agency ahead, another move feels inevitable.

And this isn’t new territory for him. A former third-round pick of the Washington Football Team, Gibson spent four seasons there before entering free agency in 2024. He left that home once when the Patriots signed him to a three-year deal. Now, before that contract could run its course, New England has chosen to move on.

So the cycle repeats. Another team. Another city. Another house.

His daughter felt the weight of that instantly. Victoria, meanwhile, approached it with composure, steady where it needed to be, understanding of what this life demands.

Antonio Gibson’s wife reacted to the RB’s release from the Patriots

After spending two seasons with the Patriots, Antonio Gibson was released on February 23, just ahead of free agency. The move was sudden, and Victoria Gibson addressed it almost in real time, sharing a series of videos reacting to her husband’s release.

In one clip, she joked, “In case the Patriots want to pick my husband back up,” while lip-syncing to Drake and Rihanna’s “Work.”

She didn’t stop there. In another video, she pointed out she was still wearing Patriots-themed acrylic nails, lip-syncing to the viral audio, “Why would y’all lose and I had the outfit on?” In the caption, she added, “Stuck with these for another week😂.” It was lighthearted, but the timing made the message clear.

Victoria, a social media influencer with more than 200,000 followers, has handled the situation with humor and composure. Meanwhile, Gibson’s release came as the Patriots began shaping their 2026 offseason following a Super Bowl loss, a period when roster decisions tend to be calculated and unsentimental.

On the field, the 27-year-old had a solid first season in New England, rushing for 538 yards and one touchdown. The 2025 season, however, told a different story. He flashed his explosiveness with a 90-yard kickoff return against the Miami Dolphins, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

But momentum stalled when he suffered a torn ACL in October 2025, forcing him into recovery mode for much of the year.

Now, with one year remaining on his three-year, $11.25 million contract, the Patriots have decided to move on. The next question is straightforward but significant: where will Gibson land in 2026, and where will his family call home next? That answer should unfold in the coming weeks.