“Best to Ever Play Here”: AJ Brown’s Farewell Message to Eagles Revealed After Patriots Trade

Whenever AJ Brown looks back at his Philadelphia Eagles chapter, he will have mixed feelings. For one, he had some of the best seasons of his NFL career in Philly. On the other hand, however, growing frustration with the team and a distant relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was once a close friend, will always be a part of the picture. Still, that chapter has finally ended, with the receiver leaving a final message for the Eagles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He (Brown) was there to pick up some stuff at the facility and say his goodbyes,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. “On the walls there, they’ve pictures of Pro Bowl players, and AJ signs it. They’ve the players sign it. So, he signed it. And then, from what I was told, he added, ‘Best to ever play here. Always open.’ Now, that signature is going to stay up on the wall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown left the parting message last week by calling himself the greatest ever to play. Since the Eagles traded for him ahead of the 2022 season, he has never had a year in which he recorded fewer than 1,000 receiving yards. The 28-year-old finished his Eagles tenure with 339 receptions for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. Along the way, Brown also won a Super Bowl ring and earned multiple Pro Bowl nods.

However, Brown wasn’t the only player to achieve these numbers. Most notably, DeVonta Smith has also recorded three 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The only distinction that Brown holds is that he was the first Eagles player to achieve this feat for four consecutive years from 2022 to 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, however, Brown’s time in Philly wasn’t without major controversies. One of the major issues revolved around his reported feud with quarterback Jalen Hurts. After the New England Patriots traded Brown in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick on June 1, reports surfaced that the receiver purposely tried to sabotage the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jeffrey Lurie, Howie (Roseman), and Nick (Sirianni) didn’t like Jalen (Hurts), and they told him if Jalen didn’t perform well last season, he would be traded. So some of them BS games and had effort was a sabotage to Jalen, so he thought,” a source told the Eagles’ podcaster, Lord Brunson. “What really ticked him off was when Lurie, Howie, and Nick started openly defending and showing Jalen support. That’s when he told his agent to look for a trade after the Rams game.”

However, Mike Garafolo has pushed back against those rumors. Per the NFL insider, he talked to the Eagles’ behind-the-scenes figure, Dom DiSandro (Big Dom), who’s adamant that all these social media conspiracy theories are nothing but bogus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Big Dom knows what’s happening in that entire building,” Garafolo added. “And he was adamant that that is not true. There is no truth to that part…AJ Brown is no longer an Eagle for reasons that have nothing to do with what’s circulating online. He could not have been more adamant. That story is complete and utter bupkis.”

That said, AJ Brown’s Eagles chapter has been closed after four successful years in Philly. Fast forward to now, and he’s expected to lead the Patriots’ wide receiver room, as the team is looking forward to the 2026 season after making the Super Bowl trip last season.