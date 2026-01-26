Drake Maye Shares Heartbreaking Message as Mike Vrabel Threatens to Bench Patriots Locker Room for Super Bowl

A decade ago, Drake Maye was just a seventh-grader with a simple hope. If the Carolina Panthers made the Super Bowl, his dad promised they’d go. They did. And what followed was heartbreak. The Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium. But for a 13-year-old who loved football and especially quarterbacks, the experience still stuck.

“It’s full circle. My dad, when I was maybe in seventh grade, said if the Panthers made it, we’re going to go,” Maye said. “But know, what an experience for a kid at my age who loves football, who loves quarterbacks, that was Peyton [Manning]’s last game, what a Hall of Fame career he had. So, pretty cool to be full circle going back here 10 years later.”

Fast forward to now, and the moment has flipped. At 23, Maye has just beaten the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, sending the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl in only his second NFL season. And fittingly, the stage is the same one that left such an impression on him years ago: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where he’ll face the Seattle Seahawks in February.

Back then, Maye watched a defensive masterclass unfold. Denver’s defense overwhelmed Carolina’s league-best offense. The defense recorded a couple of turnovers and sacked Cam Newton six times. Von Miller strip-sacked Newton early, Malik Jackson recovered the fumble in the end zone, and the Broncos never let go of control. Manning, in the final game of his Hall of Fame career, went 13-of-23 for 141 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, as Denver closed out a 24–10 win.

At the time, it was simply a painful loss for a Panthers fan. Now, it’s a reference point. A memory layered with respect and perspective for a North Carolina native, Maye. And this time, Drake Maye isn’t sitting in the stands. He’s leading a locker room, following the team’s strong defensive performance against the Broncos. One that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has already made clear won’t be taking the moment lightly, even joking about benching players if focus slips.

Mike Vrabel imposed a strict rule for the Patriots’ locker room

The Broncos–Patriots AFC Championship game kicked off under relatively clear skies. By the fourth quarter, though, the conditions had flipped. A sweeping winter storm rolled in, turning the field white and making travel an immediate concern. That’s why, after New England edged Denver 10–7 on Sunday, the Patriots stayed overnight in Denver.

The team had anticipated the possibility, packing extra clothes and essentials in advance. Still, the delay didn’t dampen the significance of the moment. The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than half a decade. And head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear this wasn’t a night to shut down and hide in hotel rooms. In fact, Vrabel delivered a blunt message to the locker room. Defensive tackle Milton Williams revealed that while there was no curfew, punctuality was non-negotiable.

“No curfew tonight,” Williams revealed what Vrabel told the locker room. “But the bus is leaving at 8 in the morning—so if you ain’t on it, you ain’t playing in the Bowl.”

For Vrabel, the message carries added meaning. He’s now headed to Levi’s Stadium to face the Seahawks, and a Super Bowl win would put him in rare territory, potentially becoming the first person to win a championship with the same franchise as both a player and a head coach. With that in mind, expectations are clear. Next up is the Seahawks in Santa Clara, following a two-week break. How New England finishes this run is still to be seen.