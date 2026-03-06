Patriots Face Competition From $6 Billion AFC Rivals for AJ Brown as Eagles Set Trade Terms – Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have indicated that any team interested in AJ Brown would have to pay a steep price in return. And while the New England Patriots have been viewed as a leading contender for a potential move, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Chargers are also in the mix.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are holding firm on their steep asking price for A.J. Brown. While the New England Patriots have poked around on it, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team keeping tabs on the situation, per sources,” Russini wrote on ‘X.’

It’s also worth taking a closer look at the “steep price” Russini referenced. Her report surfaced just a day after Adam Schefter of ESPN suggested the Eagles are unlikely to move Brown unless the return includes a first-round pick. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter made the organization’s stance pretty clear.

“I don’t believe there’s a chance in hell that the Eagles would move AJ Brown unless it included a first-round pick.”

At first glance, that asking price might sound aggressive. But when you look at the current wide receiver market, the Eagles’ position becomes easier to understand.

Just this week, the Buffalo Bills reportedly sent a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round selection.

Moore is a productive receiver, but Brown is widely viewed as the more dominant player. Both are 28 years old and carry significant contracts. But Brown’s overall impact as a No. 1 target arguably places him a tier above.

If Moore can command a late second-round pick in a trade, it’s not unreasonable to think Brown could bring back a late first-rounder, or possibly even more.

That context naturally raises another question: why is the $6 billion franchise, the Chargers, monitoring the situation in the first place? On paper, Jim Harbaugh’s offense already has a fairly solid receiving group.

The room currently includes rising star Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, who just delivered the best season of his career, and veteran Keenan Allen. However, Allen’s future with the Chargers is far from certain. The veteran receiver is set to hit free agency this month after the expiration of his one-year, $8.5 million contract.

If Los Angeles brings him back, the wide receiver room likely remains intact. If not, the team could explore adding another experienced target to replace that production.

There’s also the coaching element to consider. Harbaugh will enter the 2026 season with a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel. With a new offensive system coming into play, it wouldn’t be surprising if the coaching staff looks to maximize the weapons around quarterback Justin Herbert.

All of that makes the Chargers’ interest in Brown understandable. But if they do decide to pursue the Eagles’ star receiver, they’ll likely face competition from the Patriots. And they’ll still have to meet the hefty price Philadelphia appears determined to set.

As for the Patriots, if they are still considering a trade for AJ Brown, the Eagles have already made it clear what they would expect in return.

The Eagles have set a hefty asking price for the AJ Brown trade

The Patriots were in the market to add a wide receiver last year. And heading into this offseason, they appear to be searching for another one again. The reasoning behind it is fairly straightforward.

For instance, Stefon Diggs proved to be an efficient addition in his first season with New England, recording over 1,000 receiving yards. Even so, head coach Mike Vrabel still needs another reliable option for quarterback Drake Maye as he prepares to enter the third season of his career.

That’s exactly why the Patriots continue to be viewed as one of the top contenders to pursue A.J. Brown. And now, the Eagles have reportedly made their asking price clear to teams interested in the receiver.

“League source says the Eagles floated a compensation package of a 1st, 2nd, and a player (from) the Patriots for Philly wide receiver A.J. Brown,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported. “I’m told the response to that asking price was that it was ‘too much.’ There is no doubt that league sources feel Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wants to reunite with his former wideout from his Tennessee Titans days, but the question is what price is New England actually willing to pay?”

Brown previously played under Vrabel during their time together with the Tennessee Titans, when Vrabel served as the team’s head coach.

So while reports suggest a potential reunion could make sense on paper, the real question ultimately comes down to the cost and whether the Patriots are willing to meet the price Philadelphia appears to be setting.