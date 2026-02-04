Joe Milton III Throws Patriots Under the Bus After Major Disrespect From Jerod Mayo & Eliot Wolf

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Milton claims Patriots disrespected him despite strong practices

Milton opens up on limited reps and Jerod Mayo’s QB decisions

Dallas move finally gave Milton playing time behind Dak Prescott

The disrespect Joe Milton III felt from the Patriots wasn’t a sudden realization. It was a slow burn that began with one glaring issue identified in a post-rookie season meeting with his agency. Fast forward to now, and after wrapping up his second NFL season, Milton has opened up in more detail about why he ultimately “felt disrespected” during his lone season with the Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo.

“How I play the game is how I practice. Like, my shoelace is not tied. I’m running over y’all defense, I’m throwing the ball over your head,” Milton explained. “It got to the point where I threw a deep ball to be left over (Christian Gonzalez) and while the ball was in the air, I was turning around looking at (then-head coach Jerod) Mayo, Eliot (Wolf) was right there and they couldn’t do nothing but just look, and the ball got completed and he scored, scout team receiver scored. And they just shook their head.”

Milton entered the NFL after spending six college seasons split between Michigan and Tennessee. Following his final year at Tennessee, New England selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with Mayo taking over as head coach. But even before Milton arrived, the quarterback room was crowded. The Patriots had already signed veteran Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal. They had used the third overall pick on Drake Maye.

As the season unfolded, Brissett was named the starter. The situation became more frustrating when Milton began receiving fewer practice reps. Even after Brissett struggled to a 1-4 start and Maye took over as QB1, New England still didn’t elevate Milton. Instead, Brissett remained Maye’s backup. Later, when asked if it would have been different if Jerod Mayo had talked about it, Milton gave a blunt reply.

“I think it would have been different if, when Jacoby was a starter, Drake was the backup. I was the emergency quarterback,” he added. “When you move Drake up to start, what should Jacoby now do? You keep him at the two because he’s a vet, but he’s not taking reps. It’s just me and Drake, the only ones practicing, but he’s still the two. I just felt disrespected.”

After 17 turbulent weeks, Milton finally got his opportunity in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills. He made the most of it, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 win. Still, the bigger picture hadn’t changed. The Patriots chose to build their offense around Maye as the franchise quarterback. That decision for New England, though, has since paid off.

For Milton, however, the frustration lingered. He felt overlooked by Mayo and Eliot Wolf despite his practices mirroring his playing style until Dallas came calling. In the end, the message was clear. Milton wasn’t part of the long-term plan, and he moved on, signing with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season.

Joe Milton III found the opportunity he wanted in Dallas

Even though his lone regular-season appearance with the Patriots during his rookie year drew positive reviews, Joe Milton III had already made up his mind. The 25-year-old quarterback knew he wanted a fresh start elsewhere.

That opportunity came when New England traded him to the Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season in exchange for a fifth-round pick. It was a move that initially caught Milton off guard but ultimately turned into a blessing.

“Was I surprised? Yes. I kind of woke up around, like, 7 o’clock, to a call, and I knew I was getting traded,” Milton said last year. “Coming here was a blessing. I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I was just thankful to go to work. [But now I’m] back in the heat, for one. He allowed me to play in the dome, for two. And, three, it’s America’s team. It’s just great to learn from someone like Dak [Prescott].”

Imago Joe Milton at the Cowboys’ training camp. Credit: Instagram @joemilton5

During his time in New England, Milton never wanted to remain buried on the depth chart. However, Milton ultimately found the opportunity he was looking for in Dallas.

The Cowboys named him Dak Prescott’s backup for the 2025 season. Although he didn’t make a start, Milton still saw meaningful action. He appeared in four games, throwing for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Those numbers weren’t eyebrow-raising, but they represented more opportunity than he received in New England. As for what 2026 holds, that answer will come into focus in the months ahead with a contract running through the 2027 season.