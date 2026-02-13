Massachusetts Court Announces Next Date for Stefon Diggs After Patriots WR Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

Following the Super Bowl loss, Stefon Diggs has once again found himself dealing with something off the field. This time, a legal battle stemmed from an alleged altercation with his personal chef. His initial arraignment had been scheduled for January 23. However, his legal team requested a delay due to the Patriots’ postseason schedule. The court granted that request, pushing the hearing to February 13.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fast forward to now, and Dedham District Court confirmed that Diggs has pleaded not guilty to a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor count of a***ult and battery. According to reports, the not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The wide receiver was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. The case has been continued until April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police report, the incident allegedly occurred on December 2, 2025. The chef told investigators that a dispute over pay escalated at Diggs’s Dedham home. She claimed the wideout entered her bedroom, “smacked her across the face,” then “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck” and tightened it as she pushed away.

She further alleged that she had difficulty breathing before Diggs threw her onto the bed. The chef told police she noticed redness on her upper chest afterward, but did not take photographs. By the end of December, local prosecutors had filed charging paperwork alleging felony strangulation (or suffocation) along with a related misdemeanor a***ult and battery charge stemming from the December 2 incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 23: New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Patriots at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251123063

Diggs’ attorney at the time, David Meier, strongly pushed back, noting:

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

His client “categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

As the case moved forward, though, both Meier and another attorney withdrew from representing Diggs. He is now represented by Sara Silver of Silva, Lettlewell, and Pignatelli LLP. For now, Diggs maintains his not guilty plea, with the next court date scheduled for April 1. However, his attorney is confident that the Patriots’ receiver is innocent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefon Diggs’ attorney believes the charges on WR will be dropped

Amid his ongoing legal battle stemming from the alleged altercation with his private chef, the Patriots organization has publicly expressed support for the wide receiver. Team officials have said they are continuing to gather information about the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization also noted it will cooperate with the NFL and law enforcement authorities as required. Meanwhile, Diggs’ new attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters that his client is completely innocent.

“Mr. Diggs will be exonerated. We believe he is completely innocent…It’s frustrating for him to have to be here knowing what really happened…He’s a good person, and we’re looking forward to the prosecutors seeing all the facts and evidence that we’ve gathered. I absolutely think the charges will be dropped.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this comes on the heels of a productive season with New England. Diggs appeared in all 17 regular-season games, posting 1,013 yards on 85 receptions with four touchdowns, helping the Patriots secure a playoff berth.

In the postseason, he added 110 yards on 14 catches and a touchdown. However, the Patriots ultimately fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, as New England shifts its focus to the offseason, Diggs’ attention remains divided. While the team recalibrates for next year, he is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on April 1 at 9 a.m.