Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Reportedly Rented Private Boat Together During Her Pregnancy, Per TMZ

It’s been a month since Page Six released photos of Mike Vrabel and former The Athletic journalist Dianna Russini together at a resort in Arizona ahead of the owners’ meetings. Since then, the story has only continued to gain momentum, with multiple older photos of Vrabel and Russini surfacing online following the Arizona resort pictures.

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And this week, TMZ added another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding the head coach and the journalist. According to the outlet, Vrabel and Russini once rented a boat together for a private day on the water, with just the two of them on board, while Russini was pregnant with her first child.

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Per TMZ, the NFL duo booked the vessel in Putnam County, Tennessee, back in June 2021. A source with direct knowledge of the situation reported to TMZ. The source told the outlet that the then-Tennessee Titans head coach and the journalist were the only people on board during the two-to-three-hour rental.

TMZ also shared photos of documents that appear to contain their signatures. Both Vrabel and Russini reportedly signed company waivers before boarding the boat. The source further told TMZ there was no visible PDA before they departed.

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At the same time, Russini reportedly appeared cautious about photos being taken and declined to pose with staff members. Vrabel, meanwhile, agreed to take one picture before later requesting that the image not be released publicly.

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The timing is what makes the situation more notable. At that point, Russini was pregnant with her first child with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. She later gave birth that summer to the first of their two children. Vrabel, meanwhile, has been married to his wife, Jen, since 1999, and the couple also shares two children.

About a week after the alleged boating trip, Russini reportedly posted a photo on Instagram that appeared to show her husband on a New Jersey beach with the caption, “Lucky to have great people to spend this holiday with this July,” according to TMZ. The outlet also stated that both Vrabel and Russini were contacted for comment. However, neither had responded at the time of publication.

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The latest report only adds more momentum to what has already become a tense situation surrounding Vrabel and Russini since Page Six first reported on the two being together at an Arizona resort back in early April. Since then, Russini has resigned from The Athletic. Vrabel has vowed to become a better person for both his family and the New England Patriots. Even so, the controversy surrounding the situation doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Diann Russini could soon open up on the Mike Vrabel controversy, per reports

Amid the ongoing controversy involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini, Russini has already departed from The Athletic. However, according to Pro Football Network, the former NFL reporter could eventually speak publicly about the situation and share her side of the story.

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“Hints emerge that Dianna Russini will eventually tell her story. Whether she talks, when she talks, and what she says could create a new wave of issues for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots,” Pro Football Network posted on X.

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The situation first gained traction after Page Six released photos of Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente Hotel in Sedona, Arizona. At the time, both pushed back against the speculation through separate statements. However, shortly after Russini’s resignation and Vrabel’s arrival with the Patriots, Page Six released another set of photos.

Those images reportedly showed the two together at a New York City bar back in 2020. At the time, Vrabel was still the head coach of the Titans, and Russini was working at ESPN. According to the report, the two were seen kissing. Soon after that, another report surfaced featuring a photo of Russini and Vrabel together at a casino in 2024, shortly after the Titans parted ways with Vrabel.

Since then, Russini has not publicly addressed the controversy. Vrabel, meanwhile, has spoken briefly on the matter while promising to focus on both his family and the organization moving forward. In a statement, the Patriots’ head coach said:

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“Those are comments and questions that I’ve answered for the team and with the team and we’ll keep those private and to ourselves. I care deeply about this football team and I’m excited to coach them. I also know that I’m going to attack each day with humility and focus.

“And what I can promise you is that my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody, our fans, most importantly, will get the best version of me going forward. And that’s what I know. I’m excited to do that, but I wanted to just address this and thank you for dealing with a private and personal matter.”

That said, the Patriots are now turning their attention toward offseason programs. But with the situation involving Vrabel and Russini continuing to generate headlines, it remains to be seen whether the controversy creates any sort of distraction around the organization moving forward.