Mike Vrabel Breaks Silence on ‘Difficult Conversations’ With Patriots and Family Amid Dianna Russini Controversy

The New England Patriots kicked off their voluntary minicamp on Monday. Head coach Mike Vrabel, however, did not address the media immediately following the controversy involving himself and former The Athletic insider Dianna Russini. It was the first time he publicly spoke and acknowledged that he had to have conversations with both the Patriots and his family before addressing the media.

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“I understand I could have addressed you guys sooner, but it was important to me to have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday very candidly,” Vrabel said. “I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive. We believe that in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me; that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction.”

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These comments are in relation to a Page Six published photo of Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona.

The photos reportedly showed both Vrabel and Russini holding hands, embracing, and sitting together in a pool. Since then, both have pushed back against the narrative surrounding the situation.

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In a statement at that time, Vrabel said, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

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Russini, meanwhile, addressed that the photos did not show the full group of six people present at the gathering. However, amid the ongoing investigation from the outlet, she eventually submitted her resignation from her role at The Athletic.

“I have decided to step aside now—before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career,” she said in an official statement.

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During his media appearance, Vrabel emphasized his care for the team and the players.

“Those are comments and questions that I’ve answered for the team and with the team, and we’ll keep those private and to ourselves. I care deeply about this football team, and I’m excited to coach them,” Vrabel added. “I also know that I’m going to attack each day with humility and focus.”

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With the draft less than a week away, Vrabel also confirmed his focus was going to be on the franchise moving forward.

“What I can promise you is that my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody, our fans, most importantly, will get the best version of me going forward,” Vrabel said in his statement. “And that’s what I know. I’m excited to do that, but I wanted to just address this and thank you for dealing with a private and personal matter.”

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That said, with the Patriots now turning their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, reports indicate that the head coach is not under investigation for any violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The league will not take any action against Mike Vrabel

Vrabel reported back to the Patriots as the team began the first phase of offseason workouts after it was reported that he was not facing any discipline from the league, with Brian McCarthy confirming it in his report on USA Today.

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According to that policy, as it pertains to non-NFL players, “Conduct that is illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others associated with the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL. We must endeavor at all times to be people of high character; we must show respect for others inside and outside our workplace; and we must conduct ourselves in ways that favorably reflect on ourselves, our teams, the communities we represent, and the NFL.”

After addressing the situation, Vrabel spoke about the draft and the journey that the incoming players were about to begin once they joined the team. As for how the ongoing situation will eventually unfold, it is something that will become clearer over time.