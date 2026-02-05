Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Drops Honest Opinion on Cardi B Amid Super Bowl Halftime Rumors With Bad Bunny

As much as Stefon Diggs has been one of the offensive cornerstones behind the New England Patriots’ success, the veteran wideout has also remained in the spotlight for his high-profile relationship with his girlfriend, Cardi B. And now, with Diggs and New England headed to the Super Bowl, head coach Mike Vrabel has offered his candid take on the rapper. And surprisingly, Vrabel didn’t sound even slightly bothered.

“I think she’s absolutely hysterical. But, I don’t see her a bunch. I saw her after the Denver game—couldn’t miss her—she had lime green hair,” Vrabel said during his recent appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “It was the only thing that was standing out in the snow. But the stuff she says sometimes like, ‘Take them to Tulum tonight on Delta.’ I’m like, this girl is hilarious. Again, whatever [Stefon Diggs and Cardi] do — they seem like they’re having a good time and enjoying this thing. I’m sure I’ll see her this week.”

Vrabel was referencing Cardi B’s appearance at Empower Field at Mile High during the AFC title game against the Denver Broncos. The rapper arrived dressed in all black, with her lime green hair stealing the spotlight in a snow-covered stadium as the Patriots edged past the Broncos 10–7. Shortly after the win, the NFL posted a video of Cardi B reacting to New England clinching a Super Bowl 60 berth.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl,” she exclaimed in the video. “Let’s go!”

Not long after, Cardi B reposted another clip. This time, a clip seemingly taken from a livestream showed her celebrating on the field with Diggs as snow continued to fall. The two embraced amid the postgame chaos. Her presence during the game, which naturally drew attention, is now addressed by Vrabel in a light, observational tone rather than a critical one, emphasizing the good time the couple has been having off the field.

The pair first linked in late 2024 and took their relationship public by early to mid-2025. As things progressed, the couple is now expecting their first child together. And while Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship has stayed under the microscope, the receiver himself has remained locked in throughout the entire season.

In his first year with the Patriots, Diggs hauled in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He added 73 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown in the postseason. In the process, he played a key role in helping New England punch its ticket to the Super Bowl.

Now, just days away from kickoff, the Patriots are set to face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8. And while Vrabel appears to expect Cardi B to be in attendance, Diggs has already addressed another rumor: whether the rapper might make a cameo during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Stefon Diggs dodged Cardi B’s Super Bowl halftime show cameo questions

While there’s little doubt that Cardi B will be present for the Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl matchup, speculation has now shifted toward whether she’ll make a surprise appearance during the halftime show. During his media availability ahead of the game, reporters directly asked Stefon Diggs about the possibility. The wideout, however, sidestepped the question without offering much insight.

“I don’t know. We can call and ask her,” Diggs said. He then went back to singing Bad Bunny’s song “NUEVAYoL.”

The speculation gained traction with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny set to headline the halftime show on February 8. Given that Bad Bunny and Cardi B previously collaborated on the massive 2018 hit “I Like It,” which has amassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube, the rumors only intensified. According to Forbes, Cardi B currently leads the odds as Bad Bunny’s most likely guest.

In fact, Polymarket lists her at a 56 percent chance of appearing. So while her presence at Levi’s Stadium seems almost certain, whether she takes the stage during the halftime show or not is something that will only be answered on game night.