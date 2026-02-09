Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/NFL

Mike Vrabel Throws Locker Room Under the bus Amid Disappointing Statement on Patriots After Super Bowl Loss

ByKeshav Pareek

Feb 8, 2026 | 11:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Mike Vrabel Throws Locker Room Under the bus Amid Disappointing Statement on Patriots After Super Bowl Loss

ByKeshav Pareek

Feb 8, 2026 | 11:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Seattle Seahawks controlled the New England Patriots for most of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup at Levi’s Stadium. Powered by a suffocating defensive effort, the Seahawks carried a 12–0 advantage after three quarters. And when the final whistle finally sounded, the outcome left little room for debate: Mike Macdonald’s group flipped the script in what ultimately became a defense-heavy Super Bowl rematch. As the dust settled and the frustration of the loss set in, Mike Vrabel didn’t shy away from addressing the Patriots’ shortcomings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Nobody played good enough for us to win,” the Patriots head coach said after the game, per Mike Kadlick of SI.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT