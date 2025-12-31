Massive Update on Patriots’ Christian Barmore’s Legal Trouble Just a Day After Stefon Diggs Charges

The New England Patriots are scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale. However, the focus around the team has shifted fast, and not for football reasons. In the span of just a day, two Patriots players have landed under serious scrutiny. First came news that wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a motion hearing tied to allegations that he attacked his personal chef on December 2.

And a day later, another situation surfaced. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is now facing one count of a***ult and battery on a family or household member, according to court documents. Patriots’ reporter, Mike Kadlick, reported the news as per WCVB on Wednesday, December 31. Suddenly, what should’ve been a routine season finale week has turned into a damage-control stretch for New England.

Per reports, the charge stems from an alleged incident that took place on August 8. According to the complaint, the 26-year-old Patriots defensive tackle became upset over the air conditioner in his bedroom. That tension reportedly carried over into another argument. This time over food, something later confirmed by WCVB.

Things allegedly escalated from there. The victim told WCVB that as she tried to leave the house, Barmore grabbed her by the hands. She “intended to open the door and scream for help,” but Barmore “grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor.” The complaint further alleges that he grabbed her by the shirt “in the area of the neck” as she attempted to get up, before Barmore eventually letting her go.

The complaint was filed on December 16. Fast forward to now, and Christian Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on February 3, 2026, at Attleborough District Court. Yes, just five days before the Super Bowl.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!