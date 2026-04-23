NFL Confirms Stance on Mike Vrabel Investigation After New Nightclub Photos Emerge: Report

On Thursday, Page Six reported pictures of Mike Vrabel, head coach of the New England Patriots, and NFL reporter Dianna Russini from a New York City bar, six years before the two were later seen together at an Arizona resort. While the league had already stated it would not investigate Vrabel under its personal conduct policy, it has reiterated that position following the latest report.

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According to Dennis Young of Front Office Sports, the NFL confirmed it will not pursue an investigation for Vrabel under the personal conduct policy.

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The update followed Page Six’s report describing Vrabel and Russini at Tribeca Tavern in the early hours of March 11, 2020. They were described as sitting close together while talking, with one instance appearing to involve a kiss.

“They were kissing and they were all over each other. He had a ring on,” an eyewitness told Page Six, while also adding, “They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks constantly. There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did.”

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At the time, Vrabel was married to his wife, Jen, and serving as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Russini was working for ESPN and later married Kevin Goldschmidt, a Shake Shack executive, six months afterward. Both have two children with their respective partners.

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Page Six reported that it reached out to both Vrabel and Russini for comment, but neither responded. The NFL, meanwhile, has maintained its stance that it is not investigating Vrabel under the personal conduct policy.

Brian McCarthy previously confirmed to USA Today, following earlier reports tied to images from the Ambiente resort in Sedona, that Vrabel was not facing discipline from the league.

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As outlined in the policy regarding non-NFL players, “Conduct that is illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others associated with the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL. We must endeavor at all times to be people of high character; we must show respect for others inside and outside our workplace; and we must conduct ourselves in ways that favorably reflect on ourselves, our teams, the communities we represent, and the NFL.”

Amid the controversy, Dianna Russini has already submitted her resignation from The Athletic. Mike Vrabel, on the other hand, reported back to the Patriots this week for the voluntary minicamp. But since then, he has taken a temporary leave to seek counseling.

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Mike Vrabel took a temporary leave to seek counselling

The situation first came to light when Page Six published photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini at the Ambiente resort in Sedona. In those images, the two were seen having breakfast on a hotel patio on the morning of March 28. Reportedly, they later spent time at the pool. They were also photographed on a private rooftop area of one of the resort’s bungalows.

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Weeks later, after addressing the media for the first time since the controversy surfaced, Vrabel announced that he would take a leave to seek counseling starting this weekend. The Patriots’ head coach stated:

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father, and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

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As a result, Vrabel will be away during the 2026 NFL Draft. At the same time, he plans to spend time with his wife, Jen, and their two children outside Massachusetts.

During his Wednesday media session, Vrabel emphasized his commitment to the team and his enthusiasm for coaching heading into the 2026 season. With further developments involving Russini continuing to emerge, how the situation unfolds for both the head coach and the reporter remains to be seen.