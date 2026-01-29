Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gets Honest About Kardashian Curse After Kendall Jenner’s Super Bowl Prediction

The New England Patriots are set to face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. And ahead of the big game, Kendall Jenner has reportedly made her pick. She’s backing the Patriots. Naturally, that decision pulled the so-called Kardashian Kurse into the conversation. While the superstition is mostly tied to the NBA, the skepticism around her choice isn’t hard to understand. However, Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t buying into any of it.

“Kendall, I just heard you put your money on us to win this big game, and you know what, I don’t believe that thing about the Kardashian curse,” Kraft said. “We’ve been underdogs plenty of times, and we’ve done okay. Let’s do it together.”

The Kardashian Kurse itself has turned into a popular superstition theory. One that suggests NBA players who date a Kardashian or Jenner tend to see their careers spiral afterward. It exaggerates the narrative, relies on speculation, and lacks any scientific backing. But instead of dodging it, Jenner has leaned straight into the narrative, using it as the backbone of her Super Bowl 60 commercial released less than two weeks before kickoff.

The 30-year-old model stars in Fanatics Sportsbook’s Super Bowl 60 ad, which dropped on Tuesday, with the Kardashian Kurse theme sitting right at the center.

“Haven’t you heard the internet says I’m cursed? Any basketball player who dates me kinda hits a… rough patch,” says Jenner in the mock-instructional spot about “betting on the right guy.”

From there, she walks through a luxurious mansion, speaking directly to the camera. Jenner jokes that big-ticket items like a pool, a sports car, even a private jet, came from winning bets based on the fortunes, or misfortunes, of athletes she’s dated. She then explains that she’s diversified her wagering into football, as the ad promotes a feature called “Bet on Kendall,” which allows fans to follow her Super Bowl picks and bet either with or against her.

That feature went live after she revealed her pick at midnight on January 28. And that context explains why her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon mattered. Jenner appeared on the show on January 28, 2026, to promote her Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl campaign. Admitting she didn’t feel fully confident making a pick on her own, she FaceTimed Patriots legend Tom Brady live on air to get his insight.

“So basically, I am trying to figure out who I want to go for the Super Bowl and I am an information person. I feel like I need all the information I can get to make an educated decision. And I was thinking you’re the perfect person to ask that information,” Jenner asked Brady.

Brady walked her through his analysis, touching on the Seahawks’ defense, safety Nick Emmanwori, the Patriots’ first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, and offensive schemes on both sides. Even though Jenner admitted she found the breakdown helpful, she still struggled to fully process it all. And when Fallon finally asked her to make the call, she went with her instincts.

“I mean, I feel like I’m going to go with my gut here, right? She said. “I feel like I’m going to go with the underdog, and I feel I’m going to go Patriots.”

Now, fans can choose to bet alongside her or fade her pick entirely. Either way, Kraft isn’t letting the Kardashian Kurse factor into the Patriots’ Super Bowl push as they go after a seventh Lombardi, and their first without Brady. The owner remains confident heading into the big game. And beyond Jenner, the Patriots have even picked up another notable vote of confidence.

Donald Trump picks Robert Kraft’s Patriots as the Super Bowl favorites

Just last year, Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl. That won’t be the case this year. Trump won’t be in Santa Clara for the February 8 matchup between the Patriots and the Seahawks. Still, his absence doesn’t mean neutrality. Trump has made it clear where his support lies. In a direct message, Trump revealed that he’s backing Robert Kraft’s Patriots.

“Bob Kraft is a friend of mine, and I’ve watched that team, and you’ve got to hand it to him,” Trump said. “He had the great team. Now he’s got the great team again. They made a fantastic draft, picked the quarterback, it’s great. But it’s going to be a tremendous game. I hope it’s going to be a tremendous game.”

Trump and Kraft have known each other for decades, with the Patriots owner previously acknowledging that their relationship was personal well before Trump entered the White House. That long-standing bond helps explain why the president is openly rooting for Kraft’s team in the Super Bowl. Still, Trump won’t be making the trip this time, citing distance as the main factor.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl, they like me,” the President said in an interview with the New York Post last week. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

That said, the Patriots will take on the Seahawks in just under two weeks. A few notable voices have already made their picks. Now, it comes down to whether New England’s confidence carries through or if Seattle flips the script on the biggest stage.