Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Announces Whether Will Campbell’s Injury Is Career-Ending

It wasn’t a pretty game for the New England Patriots against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But they eventually came out on top and improved their score to 10-2. In the process, however, they lost their rookie left tackle, Will Campbell, to a knee injury, as he was then carted off the field to the Patriots’ locker room.

Right after the game, the Patriots’ head coach, Mike Vrabel, addressed the rookie’s injury. Luckily, he confirmed that it’s not a season-ending injury. However, the head coach also admitted that Campbell is not expected to play on Monday Night against the New York Giants during their Week 13 matchup.

“That injury is probably going to be more than a week or two,” Vrabel said on WEEI. And on reports of sprain, the HC admitted, “I think you have to understand sprains have different severities. So, sprain, strain, not sure. But I just know he’s probably not going to be there Monday night, and I don’t think it’s going to be something that’s going to keep him out — this is not career ending. But I wouldn’t anticipate him being out there Monday night.”

The 21-year-old rookie sustained the injury late in the third quarter while running ahead to block for TreVeyon Henderson, as a Bengals player appeared to fall on his right leg. The rookie went down on the turf and was clearly visible in pain as the training staff rushed onto the field.

New England later confirmed Campbell’s knee injury but named him questionable for the rest of the game. However, the rookie never returned to the field as the team announced his day was done following a brutal injury. While the Patriots still emerged victorious after dismantling the Bengals 26-20, there’s still skepticism around Campbell’s return.

The rookie had been on the field for 98.3% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps heading into Week 12. But whether he’ll be back to full strength in a couple of weeks is still up in the air. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has reported that Campbell will have an MRI on Monday to evaluate the severity of his injury. But let’s just say that Campbell’s injury wasn’t the only one stressing Mike Vrabel and his staff.

Mike Vrabel tackles multiple injuries on his roster

Right after the game, Mike Vrabel didn’t provide much update on Campbell’s injury. But he did offer sarcastic comments to the media, pointing out the Patriots’ multiple injuries against the Bengals.

“I don’t have an update on anybody right now unfortunately,” the head coach said. “I appreciate you guys all talking about the injuries this week, so thanks.”

Along with Campbell, the Patriots also lost fellow rookie Jared Wilson to an ankle injury. And his came even earlier. The left guard went down on just the third play of the game while blocking on Henderson’s 2-yard run. He did manage to walk off the field. But after a quick check in the sideline medical tent, trainers had to cart him to the training room. And when a player needs the cart that early, it usually points to one thing: the injury is probably serious.

On top of that, the Patriots’ captain, Brenden Schooler, also suffered an ankle injury during the first half and did not return for the rest of the game. Last and hopefully the least, Campbell, Wilson, and Schooler were joined by defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) on a long list of players suffering injuries against the Bengals.

Now, the Patriots are sitting at 10-2 and look every bit like a legit Super Bowl contender. But Mike Vrabel and his staff now have a real problem to sort out. Managing all these injuries before they pile up even more.