Report: Photos Surface of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Together at NYC Bar Years Before Controversy

Until now, the Mike Vrabel- Dianna Russini controversy was centered mostly on the March 2026 Arizona resort photos. In fact, the whole episode almost seemed to be finished once the roles were quit and the leaves were taken. But now, the source that had revealed it all in the first place has more to say on the matter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were ‘all over each other’ at a secluded bar in New York City — six years before they were caught holding hands and hugging at an Arizona resort,” Page Six reported on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report further stated that Vrabel, then head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and Russini, then with ESPN, were seen together at the dimly lit Tribeca Tavern in the early hours of March 11, 2020. They were described as being close while talking at the bar, with one instance appearing to involve a kiss, according to the report.

“They were kissing, and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “He had a ring on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time the photos were taken, Vrabel was married to his wife, Jen. Russini, meanwhile, married her now-husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, Shake Shack executive, six months later. Each shares two children with their respective partners.

Further reports confirmed details about the venue, with Vrabel and Russini spotted at Hole in the Wall bar around 12 a.m. and remaining there for at least an hour. At the time, they were not recognized by others present. According to the eyewitness account cited by Page Six, the interaction stretched from late on March 10 into the early hours of March 11, 2020, with the pair remaining largely unnoticed inside the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks constantly,” the source added. “There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did.” The same account also described the two sitting very close together at the bar for much of the evening, with Russini’s legs positioned between Vrabel’s at one point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Page Six also noted that Russini had posted a photo from the ESPN set with host Laura Rutledge just hours before the outing, captioning it, “A blonde. A brunette. And a red head walk into a bar…..”

The latest report from Page Six followed Vrabel’s announcement that he would take a leave ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Patriots’ head coach stated he would be seeking counseling. He later clarified that the counseling commitment would begin that weekend and would cause him to miss part of the draft schedule while remaining in communication with the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” Vrabel said. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father, and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation first surfaced earlier this month when Page Six published photos of Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona, ahead of the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix. The images were reported to be from March 28, 2026.

In those photos, Vrabel and Russini were seen having breakfast on a hotel patio, later spending time at the pool, and eventually sitting together in a hot tub. They were also photographed on a private rooftop area of one of the resort’s bungalows.

Both Vrabel and Russini have denied any implications tied to those images. Vrabel, in a statement, said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini, meanwhile, broke her silence, noting that “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources from stadiums and other venues.”

Following the latest report, Page Six stated it had reached out to both Vrabel and Russini on Wednesday afternoon. But neither responded. As the situation developed, The Athletic initiated an internal review involving Russini after initially supporting her, and she subsequently submitted her resignation. In her resignation statement, Russini said she was stepping aside before the completion of that review process, adding that she did not accept “the narrative that has been constructed around this episode” and did not want the situation to define her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vrabel, meanwhile, had reported back to the Patriots for the start of offseason activities before taking his leave.

Mike Vrabel reveals difficult conversations with the Patriots and his family

The Patriots kicked off their voluntary minicamp at Gillette Stadium earlier this week. Mike Vrabel, however, did not address the media immediately amid the ongoing controversy. The head coach later spoke publicly and revealed that he had conversations with both the team and his family.

“I understand I could have addressed you guys sooner, but it was important to me to have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday very candidly,” he said. “…I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive.

“We believe that in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me; that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction.”

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122822015

Soon after, Vrabel reportedly took a temporary leave. He shares two sons with his wife, Jen, and plans to spend time with his family this weekend outside Massachusetts, as he will be away during the 2026 NFL Draft. At the same time, he noted that he will remain in contact with the team.

In his absence, Eliot Wolf and Ryan Cowden will lead the draft room. While reports indicate that Vrabel is not currently facing discipline from the NFL, the potential implications of Page Six’s latest report from the league’s perspective remain uncertain.