Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Announces Retirement Stance Immediately After Super Bowl LX

Stefon Diggs has been in the NFL long enough for the word retirement to start popping up around him, whether he invites it or not. But as he prepares for the first Super Bowl of his 11-year career, the Patriots wideout made one thing clear: he’s nowhere close to thinking about walking away. The Pats and the Seahawks arrived in San Jose on Monday for Super Bowl opening night, where Diggs found himself fielding a question he clearly wasn’t in the mood for.

A reporter asked the wideout whether he’s “planning to come back next year no matter what?” Diggs initially thought the question was about returning to the Super Bowl. When it was clarified that the reporter meant the NFL as a whole, Diggs didn’t hide his irritation. “Playing in the NFL? You know I’m under contract? You gotta do your research a little bit. Weird questions.”

Once the confusion cleared, the follow-up was more direct, as the reporter asked how long he actually wanted to keep playing. That’s where Diggs finally relaxed, and his answer said everything. “Honestly, I’m going to rock it until the wheels fall off,” Diggs declared. “Football is my passion. I love to do it, you know I’m saying. I love to be around a group of guys that I have right now.”

A former fifth-round pick, Diggs has played for multiple teams across an 11-year career before landing in New England ahead of the 2025 season. While he may not be the same version fans saw during his peak years with the Buffalo Bills, his first season in Foxborough was strong enough to quiet any doubts. Strong enough, in fact, to make the idea of walking away right after his first Super Bowl appearance feel premature.

Especially when you consider the context.

Coming off a season-ending injury and a turbulent stretch with the Houston Texans, Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with $22.6 million guaranteed. The contract includes opt-out or restructure options in both 2026 and 2027. But based on how 2025 played out, New England has little incentive to pull the plug early.

Diggs led the Patriots during the regular season with 102 targets and 1,013 receiving yards. In the postseason, he’s continued to deliver, helping Drake Maye guide the offense to the Super Bowl. Across three playoff wins, Diggs caught 11 of 17 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown, going a perfect 3–0 in his first postseason run with New England.

Now, with the Super Bowl less than a week away, Diggs has a chance to make it 4–0. And once the confetti settles? Retirement still isn’t part of the conversation. Not now. Not right after his first Super Bowl appearance. And probably not until his contract runs its course in 2027.

Stefon Diggs gets emotional on his first Super Bowl trip

Stefon Diggs had come close to reaching the Super Bowl before, back when he was with the Bills. That run, however, ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs knocked Buffalo out in the AFC Championship Game five years ago, keeping Diggs one step short of football’s biggest stage. This season, though, the script finally flipped. In his very first year with the Patriots, Diggs is heading to the Super Bowl. And he didn’t hide what the moment meant to him.

“It made it all worth it, man. All the hard work. We’ve got one more,” Diggs said as he tried to fight back his tears. “I just want to rejoice and take this moment in, and just be thankful for God. It’s hard, man.”

Diggs and New England locked up their Super Bowl berth by taking down the Denver Broncos in the AFC title game. Offensively, it wasn’t exactly a showcase night. The Patriots managed just 65 passing yards, while Diggs finished with five catches for 17 yards.

But a dominant defensive performance carried the team through, finally turning Diggs’ long-held Super Bowl dream into reality. Now the wideout and the Pats will line up against the Seahawks, the league’s top-ranked defense. How it all plays out for Diggs and the Patriots’ offense, we’ll find out soon enough.