Prayer Pours In From Gisele Bündchen as Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

Essentials Inside The Story Valentino’s death sparks emotional tributes across the fashion world

Gisele Bündchen reflects on her deep, career-shaping bond with Valentino

A rare designer–muse relationship that defined elegance across generations

Valentino Garavani, the Italian icon who reshaped modern couture and built one of the world’s most recognizable luxury houses, left behind a legacy worn by some of the most famous names in history. From Elizabeth Taylor and Nancy Reagan to Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts, and Gwyneth Paltrow, Valentino’s designs defined eras.

And among those names, one relationship always stood out: his bond with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Following Valentino’s passing at the age of 93, Bündchen shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, reflecting on both his influence and his kindness.

“Valentino was a true genius, an artist with a rare sensitivity and grace. I feel incredibly grateful that I had the opportunity to work with him, to know him, and to experience his kindness and generosity firsthand,” Gisele captioned her Instagram post, while sharing a picture with Valentino. “He was so supportive of my career, and he always made me feel special.”

Bündchen’s modeling journey began in 1996, but the road wasn’t smooth early on. She was famously rejected 42 times in London before finally breaking through with an Alexander McQueen runway show in 1998. From there, her career accelerated quickly, with work for major fashion houses like Missoni, Chloé, and Dolce & Gabbana. Valentino was part of that pivotal stretch, too.

In 1999, she appeared in the Valentino Fall/Winter 1999 campaign, one of the early luxury moments that helped define her rise. That history is what made her farewell feel deeply personal. In her post, Bündchen recalled a specific memory that stayed with her over the years.

“One of my favorite memories will always be the fittings before his shows,” she added. “Normally, you’d have time for about four outfit changes, but he would sometimes give me seven. I would always wonder, how am I going to make this happen? And even though I was half disheveled from changing so fast, barely making it and running out of breath every time I stepped back onto the runway, I just wanted to make it happen for him because he was always so excited to have me wear those looks.”

Valentino’s story, of course, stretches far beyond any single model. Born in 1932 in Voghera, Italy, his passion for fashion emerged early. That passion eventually took him to Paris in his late teen years, where he studied at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. He later worked under legendary designers like Jacques Fath, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Jean Dessès, and Guy Laroche.

And then in 1959, Valentino returned to Italy and co-founded the fashion house Valentino in Rome. His breakthrough came with a signature that would become iconic: Valentino Red, a bold scarlet hue that symbolized elegance, power, and sensuality. The color became so central to the brand that during his final collection in 2008, every model walked the runway in red for the closing finale.

Now, with Valentino Garavani’s passing, the fashion world reflects on a legacy that spanned more than half a century. For Bündchen, the loss was not just of a designer but of someone who believed in her early and supported her rise.

“Farewell, Valentino. Thank you for the beauty you brought into the world and for the warmth you gave so freely. You will be deeply missed ❤️,” she concluded her emotional message.

Soon after, fans filled Gisele Bündchen’s comment section with tributes of their own, saying goodbye to one of the true giants of 20th-century fashion.

Tributes pour in from fans after Valentino Garavani’s demise

The reactions that followed Gisele Bündchen’s tribute felt deeply personal, almost as if fans were mourning a shared memory rather than a distant fashion icon. One comment captured that sentiment perfectly.

“Will always love Valentino X Gisele. What a true legend. He will be greatly missed. ❤️‍🩹🌹,” the comment read.

It wasn’t just about loss. It was about a partnership that symbolized elegance, warmth, and mutual respect. Others focused less on fashion and more on who Valentino was as a human being.

“@gisele exactly that kind of kindness, always, impeccable Valentino, the greatest within the great! Il maestro é partito!,” one fan wrote.

That line says a lot. It frames Valentino not just as a designer, but as a mentor figure, someone whose generosity matched his creative brilliance. Some comments blended admiration for both the designer and the muse who helped carry his vision.

“Forever Valentino ❤️❤️❤️ and you gorgeous since ever,” the third comment read.

The tribute read less like a farewell and more like a celebration of timelessness. The tone suggests that while Valentino may be gone, the beauty he created, through people like Gisele, still feels alive. Others zoomed out to the industry as a whole.

“RIP such a massive part of the industry , and an inspiration to many 😢❤️,” and “💖A Beautyfull Honor & Valentino has always & forevermore been one of my personal favorite designers 💖,” read other tributes.

Overall, the sentiments underline the same truth. Valentino’s impact wasn’t momentary. It shaped generations, inspired countless creatives, and left behind a standard that fans clearly believe will never fade.