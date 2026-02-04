Prayer Pours In From Odell Beckham Jr. as Hollywood Superstar Channing Tatum Announces Dire Health News

White House Down, 22 Jump Street, Fighting, name the movie, and there’s usually one thing in common. Channing Tatum has built a reputation for doing most of his own stunts. But that approach comes with a cost. Over the years, the 45-year-old actor and producer has picked up his fair share of injuries along the way. And this week, Tatum revealed the latest one. Taking to Instagram, Tatum shared that he had undergone shoulder surgery.

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in,” Tatum captioned his Instagram post.

The actor shared a black-and-white photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, dressed in a gown and cap as he waited for surgery. While Tatum didn’t go into detail about how the injury happened, reports indicate that the procedure was successful. Tatum first raised concern about the injury earlier, when he revealed that he had suffered a separated shoulder.

In a recent Instagram story, he posted an X-ray of his upper arm and shoulder, showing a clear separation between the bones. “Separated shoulder,” he wrote. In a follow-up story, Tatum shared another X-ray. This time, he showed a large screw holding the bones together. “Screwed shoulder. Yay,” he captioned it.

There’s no question that the injury is serious. Still, based on how Tatum has addressed it publicly, he appears to be treating it as part of the job, something reflected in the tone of his caption. That mindset isn’t new. Over the years, the actor has been open about the physical toll his work has taken on him. Tatum is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release in December.

And during an interview with Variety back in September, Tatum spoke candidly about another injury he suffered while filming the Marvel project. According to the outlet, he arrived at the interview with a noticeable limp, with his stunt double handling many of the heavier scenes. Tatum later underwent intensive physical therapy to recover from the leg injury.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment,” Tatum said of his injury. “It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like … I just hate getting old. In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest.”

But Tatum is 45 now, and the wear and tear is becoming harder to ignore. As news of his shoulder surgery surfaced, fans and fellow celebrities flooded his comments with messages of support and well-wishes for a healthy recovery. NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was among those who reached out.

Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Channing Tatum’s Inner Circle in Sending Well Wishes

As Channing Tatum revealed details of his shoulder surgery, support didn’t just come from fans. It came from familiar names who understand the physical toll of demanding careers. Former New York Giants‘ wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was among the first to respond, keeping his message simple but emphatic. “Prayers up soldier!!!!” He wrote. It was a fitting tone for an athlete-to-actor exchange rooted in resilience and recovery.

The most personal response came from Tatum’s girlfriend, Inka Williams, who struck a balance between reassurance and humor. “Big bad wolf 🤍 we got disss,” she wrote, signaling unity and confidence rather than concern. The message reflected a quiet certainty that this setback, serious as it is, isn’t something Tatum is facing alone.

Actor Jamie Foxx and Tatum’s White House Down co-star, who has openly dealt with health challenges of his own, added his voice with a message that felt motivational rather than sympathetic. “Prayers up let’s go champ,” Foxx commented, echoing the competitive mindset that often defines recovery among performers used to pushing through physical adversity.

Marvel co-star Jaimie Alexander rounded out the reactions with a message focused on strength and support. “Sending you a lot of love. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻” The common thread across the responses was clear: concern without panic, encouragement without drama. And that tone aligns closely with how Tatum himself has framed the moment: another challenge, not a stopping point.